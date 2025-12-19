Preview: December 19 at Florida

Canes and Cats meet for the first of three times in 28 days

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their win streak to six on Friday when they take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

---

When: Friday, Dec. 19

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 22-9-2 (46 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, Dec. 17

---

Panthers Record: 18-13-2 (38 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, Dec. 17

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes picked up a fifth consecutive win on Wednesday, toppling the Nashville Predators by a score of 4-1.
  • Sebastian Aho led the charge with two goals and an assist, while Pyotr Kochetkov put together another impressive performance, turning away 25 of 26 shots faced.
  • Jackson Blake (1G, 1A) and Andrei Svechnikov (2A) also had multiple points.

Super Seth...

  • Forward Seth Jarvis tallied his team-leading 19th goal of the season of Wednesday, lighting the lamp for the third time in his last five games. Jarvis now co-leads all 23-and-under players in goals this season, matching Connor Bedard.
  • On pace for 47 goals this season, the 23-year-old's career high is 33 and has produced at least 30 in each of the last two seasons.

In Net...

  • Opening a back-to-back set tonight, the Canes have the option to go with either Brandon Bussi or Frederik Andersen tonight. Pyotr Kochetkov was excellent on Wednesday in Nashville, but with three healthy goalies available, it is more likely than not that the staff will turn to one of his positional partners.
  • Brandon Bussi has been the hot hand, making NHL history en route to his 11-1 start. He has won nine consecutive starts, tying Cam Ward for the longest run in team history.
  • Veteran Frederik Andersen remains awaiting his next opportunity to try and get back in the win column after going 0-4-2 in his last six outings. His last start was Dec. 4, but he has remained optimistic that the record is not a reflection of his overall game.
  • "The way I look at it, I've played better hockey, and I've had worse numbers," he said following his most recent outing. "It doesn't look good, obviously. We're not getting the wins with me in the net lately, but I still feel like I've got my game. Maybe not perfectly where I want it, but like I've said, I've had worse stretches where things have looked better, and I've gotten more wins. That's how I look at it. I try to be positive and move on."

On The Other Side...

  • Winners of six of their last seven, the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions have found their stride after a slow start.
  • Missing key pieces in Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand has picked up the slack in a big way, leading the way with 37 points in 32 games.
  • The team's 11 wins on home ice this season sit tied for fourth in the NHL.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Tampa post-game and wrap up a Sunshine State back-to-back against the Lightning on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

