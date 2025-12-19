Preview: December 19 at Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their win streak to six on Friday when they take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.
When: Friday, Dec. 19
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Canes Record: 22-9-2 (46 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, Dec. 17
Panthers Record: 18-13-2 (38 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division)
Panthers Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, Dec. 17