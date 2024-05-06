Canes Sign Legault To Entry-Level Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault to a three-year, entry-level contract. At the NHL level, Legault will receive $775,000 in the 2024-25 season, $832,500 in 2025-26 and $855,000 in 2026-27. He will receive $82,500 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for all three seasons, and the deal will include a signing bonus of $285,000.

“Charles-Alexis is a physical defenseman who uses his size well,” said Waddell. “He made great strides in his offensive game this season, and we think he’s ready to continue his development at the professional level.”

Legault, 20, posted 24 points (9g, 15a) in 39 NCAA games with Quinnipiac in 2023-24, leading all Bobcat defensemen in goals. The 6’3”, 214-pound blueliner registered a plus/minus rating of plus-36, which currently stands as the highest mark among all Division I skaters this season. Legault recorded 33 points (11g, 22a) in 79 NCAA games over two seasons with Quinnipiac, helping the program win its first-ever National Championship in 2022-23. Prior to playing college hockey, Legault registered 18 points (6g, 12a) in 36 BCHL games with West Kelowna in 2021-22. He also tallied five points (3g, 2a) in 25 USHL games with Muskegon and Lincoln from 2019-21. The Laval, Que., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.