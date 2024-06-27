Kochetkov Named To NHL's 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

Goaltender topped rookies and ranked second in the entire NHL with a 2.33 goals-against average

6.28.24 PK Rookie Team
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

LAS VEGAS - The National Hockey League announced the 2023-24 NHL All-Rookie Team on Thursday, selecting Carolina Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov as the goaltender.

Kochetkov (23-13-4, 2.33 GAA, .911 SV%, 4 SO) shared first place among rookies with 23 wins, one better than the previous franchise rookie record established by Peter Sidorkiewicz in 1988-89 (22 w/ HFD). Kochetkov, who topped rookies and ranked second in the entire NHL (minimum: 25 GP) with a 2.33 goals-against average, also placed among the leading 2023-24 rookies in shutouts (t-1st; 4), save percentage (2nd; .911 – minimum: 25 GP), games started (2nd; 40), minutes played (2nd; 2,371:29), games played (3rd; 42) and saves (3rd; 939). The second-round pick (36th overall) from the 2019 NHL Draft yielded two or fewer goals in 28 of his 42 appearances (including 14 games with one or fewer goal against), and made at least 25 saves 15 times – highlighted by a 45-save shutout Feb. 22 vs. FLA. Only 11 other rookies on record (since 1955-56) have made as many saves in a shutout. Kochetkov, who turned 25 on Tuesday, is the third goaltender in Hurricanes/Whalers history who has been selected to the All-Rookie Team, following Alex Nedeljkovic (2020-21) and Sidorkiewicz (1988-89).

The All-Rookie team also included forwards Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, Logan Cooley of the Arizona Coyotes, and Marco Rossi of the Minnesota Wild. The defensemen selected were Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.

Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

