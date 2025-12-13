Projected Lineup: December 13 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Saturday when they face the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kochetkov will try to get back in the win column after suffering his first loss of the season on Sunday against San Jose. Hardly to blame for the defeat, in which the group "had a lack of sharpness", the 26-year-old had been a flawless 4-0 prior to that.

In six career appearances against the Flyers, Kochetkov is 5-1 with a .932 save percentage.

In front of his net, the Canes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup. Seeking a third straight win, they'll look to take the first one from Rick Tocchet's squad before the two teams meet again tomorrow night in Raleigh.

...

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

---

Injuries

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | Practicing; "Nearing A Return")

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal (Blake), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker