Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

RALEIGH, NC. - This time last year Felix Unger Sorum arrived in Raleigh for Prospects Development Camp just two weeks removed from being the youngest player selected in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Then still 17 years old, the fresh-faced second-round selection laced up the skates and showed Hurricanes brass what he could do while wearing the logo for the first time.

That turned out to be another step in what has been a meteoric rise in stock for the Norwegian-born forward.

Impressing mightily over the course of a few days, he signed a three-year entry-level contract just days after camp had ended, but all implications were that he'd be back with the Leksands program in Sweden for the 2023-24 season. Returning to North Carolina for the big club's training camp in September, he dazzled again and made sending him back overseason a difficult decision.

One of the final cuts from the team's training camp roster, Unger Sorum became a darling to the fan base, leaving many eager to see more after his showings during preseason games with the big club.

"I didn't have so many expectations before (last year's) camp, it was just really fun that I got the chance to be there," he reflected. "Of course, you get confidence from (coming that close to making the roster). It was a big confidence boost and I just tried to build on it when I got home."

Despite being eligible to play on Leksands' U20 team, Unger Sorum played 35 of his 36 league games with the top club, competing against men much older than him in the SHL. Also going on to play 35 games representing Sweden at four various levels of international play, he was even named to the World Championship roster this spring, skating with and against some of the best players in the world.

"It was fun, I learned a lot," the up-and-comer reflected on the campaign that was. "I got a chance to play on the power play and they gave me a good opportunity, so I'm thankful for that."