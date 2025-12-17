Projected Lineup: December 17 at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be between the pipes when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old occupied the traditional starter's crease at this morning's skate in Music City, signifying what will likely be his seventh start of the campaign. Kochetkov is 5-1-0 on the year with a 2.10 GAA and .904 SV%, and most recently turned in a victorious 15-save effort (plus three saves in the shootout) during Saturday's win in Philadelphia.

Other than that, no changes are expected to the group that picked up a fourth straight win on Sunday. Jaccob Slavin is once again set to operate in a more limited capacity than he's used to, as he works his way back from an injury that cost him 29 games over the past two months.

...

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Slavin - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

---

Injuries

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal (Blake), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Ehlers, Hall and Stankoven with Nikishin