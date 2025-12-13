Preview: December 13 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes open a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at the newly renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena.
---
When: Saturday, Dec. 13
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 19-9-2 (40 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-2 SO Win over the Washington Capitals on Dec. 11
---
Flyers Record: 16-9-4 (36 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)
Flyers Last Game: 3-2 OT Loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 11