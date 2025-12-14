Recap: Canes Complete Comeback Win In Philadelphia

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour assessing the game as a whole...

"Our start was a little rough. Actually, we came out for the first five minutes really well. Jarvis had a breakaway there, and then we just kind of let our guard down. They got up a couple, and then I give our guys a lot of credit. I think after that, second and third [periods], I really liked our game. We had a lot of good opportunities and didn't give up a ton. We had one, and then they put it in the net and you give them credit again for coming back, but overall, I think after that first, I liked the majority of that game."

Seth Jarvis on what flipped in the second and third...

"I think we just got a little pissed off. We didn't like the way the game was trending, and we wanted to make a difference and change the momentum a little bit. I think that's what we did, just started playing more simple and more direct, and I think it resulted in us getting a little more zone time and creating some more chances."

Jackson Blake on netting his first career shootout goal...

"It's so fun to go on those, one-on-one against the goalie. I love doing that. We have so many good guys that you can throw out there. So many guys. I didn't really know if I was gonna go or when I was gonna go, but I was happy Roddy gave me another shot at it and happy I got to execute this time."

Rod Brind'Amour on selecting Blake in the shootout...

"I don't know if he's scored in the shootout yet. He's been not very good, to be honest, but he's got courage. He's got the ability to [where] nothing's fazing him. He could be 0-for-10, but he's going to make a move. I feel like, in those situations, you've got to make moves. The goalies are too good. So you need guys that have the courage to, in bad ice, make moves and obviously, that's a nice move."

Rod Brind'Amour on the Ehlers-Stankoven-Blake line getting the offense going...

"That was the best line for us. We were a little flat, and then they came out and got the goal. Really, all night, they were all around it, generating some good looks. We need that. Up and down our lineup, we need different contributions, and they've been really good lately."