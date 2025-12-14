Recap: Canes Complete Comeback Win In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes erased a two-goal deficit and held strong in a shootout, knocking off the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS
Although Pyotr Kochetkov's night started strong with a stellar shorthanded two-on-none save, the Flyers opened the scoring midway through the opening frame. A Christian Dvorak screen paved the way for Bobby Brink's game-opening goal, and before Carolina could make it back to their locker room down one, Trevor Zegras doubled the home side's advantage.
Unhappy with how the final 20 minutes ended, the Canes returned to the ice with a vengeance and wiped away the scoreboard deficit. Nikolaj Ehlers started the response with his second goal in as many games, putting home a Shayne Gostisbehere setup. The momentum then swung completely in Carolina's favor when an Alexander Nikishin slap-pass ricocheted off a Flyer and in to reset the score.
In the third, Seth Jarvis went back to the same well that earned his team a win in the shootout on Thursday in D.C., scoring with the same move on a breakaway for Carolina's first lead of the night. However, the advantage was short-lived, as Philadelphia answered back just 23 seconds later to make it a 3-3 game.
After stopping 15 of 18 shots in regulation, Kochetkov was untested in overtime but came up clutch in a four-round shootout, turning aside each Flyers attempt. At the other end, Jackson Blake potted the only goal of the decisive skills competition with a slick backhand-to-forehand maneuver, tucking the puck away and securing a crucial extra point for Carolina.