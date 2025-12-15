Three Takeaways From Four Straight Wins

The Bus Keeps Rolling

"I think (the hockey world) knows who he is now."

That was Seth Jarvis speaking about Brandon Bussi more than two weeks ago. Since then, all the 27-year-old first-year netminder has done is become the fastest goalie in NHL history to record 10 career wins and match Cam Ward's franchise record with nine victories in a row.

"When you get to know him, the story, and then he's just such a great kid," said Rod Brind'Amour on Thursday. "He's really earned every minute of his. Hopefully, obviously, we hope it continues. It's been a great ride here so far."

Bussi's teammates, too, have been enjoying the ride they did not know they'd be getting on when the season started. But what started as a waiver claim in October has turned into a can't-miss story during November and December, as Bussi continues to put together an incredible start to his NHL career.

"He's been unreal, stepping right in," praised Logan Stankoven after Bussi's record-setting showing in Washington. "Nothing seems to bother him. He's just always steady back there for us. Obviously, that's a big record tonight too. That's exciting. It's great to see him do well."

"Just feeling very confident with him. The number one thing, once you feel confident in the goalie, the game comes easy, and I feel like that's what we feel as a group. Obviously, he's playing unbelievable hockey here, and he’s just going to keep doing that," echoed Andrei Svechnikov on Sunday.

Backstopping three of his club's four victories last week, Bussi continues to take his ascent in stride.

"I just try and bring my best every game, you know? I feel good right now. I feel confident. I feel like if I see the puck, I have a good chance to stop it," he offered after Sunday's win. "Our team has made some great plays in front, specifically, I remember at the end of the first period, after (Philadelphia) scored... That's the sacrifice we need to win games."