Three Takeaways From Four Straight Wins

Shootouts, saves and Slavin highlight Canes' recent run

ATS_12-15

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes went 4-for-4 in last week's Metropolitan Division gauntlet, ousting Columbus, Washington and Philadelphia (twice!) to climb back to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Between marathon battles, more heroics between the pipes, the return of a familiar face and much more, there's plenty to unpack from the start of a third run of four consecutive Canes victories this season.

Working Overtime...And Then Some

What was already slated to be a busy week for the Canes reached a new level toward the end of the week, with three games in four nights resulting in 12 total periods and three shootouts. But despite the compacted slate, Carolina prevailed each time, marking the first time in franchise history that the Hurricanes have won three straight games via shootout.

First came Seth Jarvis, busting out his patented move to lift the visitors to victory in the nation's capital on Thursday.

Then it was Jackson Blake, converting on a shootout attempt for the first time in his career to help Carolina knock off the Flyers in Philly.

And finally, the franchise's all-time leader in shootout goals came up clutch on Sunday, as Andrei Svechnikov went forehand to backhand for a crucial extra point in the second half of a back-to-back.

Three different skaters, two different opponents, one result each time.

"It's so fun to go on those, one-on-one against the goalie. I love doing that," said Blake. "We have so many good guys that you can throw out there. So many guys."

The Bus Keeps Rolling

"I think (the hockey world) knows who he is now."

That was Seth Jarvis speaking about Brandon Bussi more than two weeks ago. Since then, all the 27-year-old first-year netminder has done is become the fastest goalie in NHL history to record 10 career wins and match Cam Ward's franchise record with nine victories in a row.

"When you get to know him, the story, and then he's just such a great kid," said Rod Brind'Amour on Thursday. "He's really earned every minute of his. Hopefully, obviously, we hope it continues. It's been a great ride here so far."

Bussi's teammates, too, have been enjoying the ride they did not know they'd be getting on when the season started. But what started as a waiver claim in October has turned into a can't-miss story during November and December, as Bussi continues to put together an incredible start to his NHL career.

"He's been unreal, stepping right in," praised Logan Stankoven after Bussi's record-setting showing in Washington. "Nothing seems to bother him. He's just always steady back there for us. Obviously, that's a big record tonight too. That's exciting. It's great to see him do well."

"Just feeling very confident with him. The number one thing, once you feel confident in the goalie, the game comes easy, and I feel like that's what we feel as a group. Obviously, he's playing unbelievable hockey here, and he’s just going to keep doing that," echoed Andrei Svechnikov on Sunday.

Backstopping three of his club's four victories last week, Bussi continues to take his ascent in stride.

"I just try and bring my best every game, you know? I feel good right now. I feel confident. I feel like if I see the puck, I have a good chance to stop it," he offered after Sunday's win. "Our team has made some great plays in front, specifically, I remember at the end of the first period, after (Philadelphia) scored... That's the sacrifice we need to win games."

Slavo's Back

The Hurricanes notched their 21st victory of the season on Sunday, an impressive feat considering that they're one of just three teams in the NHL (and the only team in the Eastern Conference) with 20 or more as of Dec. 14. Add in the context that one of the league's best defensemen, Jaccob Slavin, was only available for three of those wins, and it becomes even more notable.

Slavin returned to the lineup on Sunday after skating with the team in recent practices, working his way back from a lower-body ailment that has plagued him since training camp. But from Sean Walker to Joel Nyström, the entire blue line has stepped up in his stead, ensuring his return to action didn't need to be a rescue mission.

"The guys did a great job while I was out. Obviously, the Bus has been holding down the fort big time back there. Everyone else has been working hard, all the young guys that came up and played, I mean, the team has just done a great job," said Slavin.

Skating just 14:31 - a light lift for a player who is used to playing nearly double that amount - Slavin led the team with three blocks, immediately showcasing what he does best and a portion of why he's so crucial to Carolina's success.

"My style's not very flashy, so it's pretty easy. A couple of missed clears on the PK there, though, so I'm knocking off some rust, for sure, but our system makes it really easy. Guys are helping out all over the ice," he said. "Coming back wasn't too hard, you've just got to make sure you're in game shape. Our training staff did a great job keeping me in shape and getting me ready for today. It was a process, but coming back, you just try to do your thing. For me, it's just to go out there, continue to work hard and continue to glorify God."

While easing back in may be the "easy" route for Slavin, it's the smartest option after a two-game cameo to start the season exacerbated his injury and resulted in an ensuing 29-game absence.

"We obviously have to ease him back, and that's hard to do too. It's been a long time without him and it's nice to get him back and hopefully up to speed here in the near future," said Rod Brind'Amour.

But whether he's playing 14 minutes or pushing 30, Slavin provides a one-of-a-kind impact on the blue line. Dubbed "the best D in the world" by Andrei Svechnikov, Slavin's presence provides a lift to the whole lineup, from goaltenders to goal-scorers.

"Great to have him back," said Brandon Bussi after finally seeing Slavin in action. "First time playing with him officially in a game, so you could see just kind of that calmness that he brings. He's a reliable stick, and we've missed him. It was great to have him back.

News Feed

Recap: Canes Foil Flyers For Fourth Straight Win

Canes Activate Slavin From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Recap: Canes Complete Comeback Win In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: December 13 at Philadelphia

Preview: December 13 at Philadelphia

Canes Sign Nystrom To Four-Year Contract Extension

Canes Relieve Wolves' Cam Abbott Of Duties

Recap: Bussi Makes NHL History As Canes Edge Caps

Projected Lineup: December 11 at Washington

Preview: December 11 at Washington

Great Moments From The 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration

Recap: Canes Bounce Back To Beat Blue Jackets

Projected Lineup: December 9 vs. Columbus

Preview: December 9 vs. Columbus

Recap: Canes 'Not Sharp' Against Sharks

Projected Lineup: December 7 vs. San Jose