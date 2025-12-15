Three Takeaways From Four Straight Wins

Slavo's Back
The Hurricanes notched their 21st victory of the season on Sunday, an impressive feat considering that they're one of just three teams in the NHL (and the only team in the Eastern Conference) with 20 or more as of Dec. 14. Add in the context that one of the league's best defensemen, Jaccob Slavin, was only available for three of those wins, and it becomes even more notable.
Slavin returned to the lineup on Sunday after skating with the team in recent practices, working his way back from a lower-body ailment that has plagued him since training camp. But from Sean Walker to Joel Nyström, the entire blue line has stepped up in his stead, ensuring his return to action didn't need to be a rescue mission.
"The guys did a great job while I was out. Obviously, the Bus has been holding down the fort big time back there. Everyone else has been working hard, all the young guys that came up and played, I mean, the team has just done a great job," said Slavin.
Skating just 14:31 - a light lift for a player who is used to playing nearly double that amount - Slavin led the team with three blocks, immediately showcasing what he does best and a portion of why he's so crucial to Carolina's success.
"My style's not very flashy, so it's pretty easy. A couple of missed clears on the PK there, though, so I'm knocking off some rust, for sure, but our system makes it really easy. Guys are helping out all over the ice," he said. "Coming back wasn't too hard, you've just got to make sure you're in game shape. Our training staff did a great job keeping me in shape and getting me ready for today. It was a process, but coming back, you just try to do your thing. For me, it's just to go out there, continue to work hard and continue to glorify God."
While easing back in may be the "easy" route for Slavin, it's the smartest option after a two-game cameo to start the season exacerbated his injury and resulted in an ensuing 29-game absence.
"We obviously have to ease him back, and that's hard to do too. It's been a long time without him and it's nice to get him back and hopefully up to speed here in the near future," said Rod Brind'Amour.
But whether he's playing 14 minutes or pushing 30, Slavin provides a one-of-a-kind impact on the blue line. Dubbed "the best D in the world" by Andrei Svechnikov, Slavin's presence provides a lift to the whole lineup, from goaltenders to goal-scorers.
"Great to have him back," said Brandon Bussi after finally seeing Slavin in action. "First time playing with him officially in a game, so you could see just kind of that calmness that he brings. He's a reliable stick, and we've missed him. It was great to have him back.