Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Forwards

Jackson Blake: Starting off the ice with one of the young men who turned pro this spring, one of the knocks on Blake has always been that he's been a bit undersized. Take one look at him this week and you can tell he's been following Bill Burniston's program pretty closely as of late. He looks visibly more muscular than he was even two months ago. He says he's put on almost 10 pounds of weight just in the last few months alone. A picture is included below, for reference.

Michael Emerson: After starting the year at North Dakota, Emerson went back to the Chicago Steel of the USHL mid-season. A near-point-per-game player, he'll now give his second go-around at school at Merrimack College this fall. His release was impressive to watch this week.

Noel Gunler: The upcoming season is unquestionably the most important of Gunler's career. Signed in March 2022, he got some games in with Chicago to end that season after playing in Sweden. For 2022-23, he played in Chicago, but just 31 games. Then, last year he was one of the players that got lost in the shuffle of not having an AHL affiliate and instead of going to Norfolk (ECHL), he once again landed back in Sweden. Where, and how, he plays this season will be important.

Jayden Perron: When the organization talks about drafting not just quality players but quality people, Jayden Perron might be the first example. He couldn't be a nicer human if he tried. With 11 goals as a freshman at North Dakota, he'll now have an opportunity to chip in some more with teammate and fellow Canes prospect Jackson Blake turning pro. It's July, and it doesn't mean much, but he was a standout at Wednesday's scrimmage.

Justin Poirier: Getting to see his shot in person is flat-out incredible. It makes complete sense why he was the first 17-year-old since Sidney Crosby to score 50 goals in the QMJHL. There are obviously other areas of his game to develop, but I believe he could score on NHL goaltenders right now.

Lucas Mercuri: Mercuri will be another interesting player to keep an eye on this fall. Each season at UMass his point production has improved, and now returning for his senior season he'll try to best his 25 points in 37 games from 2023-24. He's 22 and looks pro-ready with a listed 6-foot-3, 191 lbs. frame, and a lot of people have good things to say about his defensive abilities as a forward.

Bradly Nadeau: For being a quiet New Brunswick boy on draft day last summer, it's been fun to watch the swagger build for Carolina's 2023 first round pick. From listing Bill Burniston as his favorite Hurricane to rocking the Martin Necas-like chain while he skates, it feels pretty safe to say Nadeau is one of the young players who will have a big opportunity in September.

Justin Robidas: It was nice to see Justin back on the ice after his first pro season was cut short due to an injury. He had 27 points in 32 games with Norfolk (ECHL) before going down, showing that he could continue the same offensive production that he was known for in juniors at that level. He's worked in a no-contact sweater this week, so he may not be 100%, but hopefully, he will be come September.

Felix Unger Sorum: After Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke revealed on Tuesday that the 2023 second-round pick will be playing in North America this fall, it feels like the hype is only continuing to build. He's quiet and soft-spoken, but when he has his skates on, his skills do the talking. After nearly making the big club last year, he's someone who will have a close eye on him again this time around.

Gleb Trikozov: Gleb has one of the fullest beards I have ever seen on a 19-year-old. With a helmet on, he looks very physically similar to long-time NHL defender Jake Muzzin. Signed to an ELC in April, he's another intriguing up-and-comer. He too dazzled in Wednesday's scrimmage.

Oskar Vuollett: You could definitely see the raw potential in his game as you watched him skate this week. His hands are nifty. Like Felix Unger Sorum last year, Vuollett will be eligible to play U20 in Sweden again this year, but if he can make a jump, he could see imperative time with Skelleftea.