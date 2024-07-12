Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Offering takeaways on all of the 23 players that brought their talents to North Carolina this week

7.11.24 Dev Camp Final
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After three days of on-ice sessions at Invisalign Arena and a day away from the rink on Thursday, Prospects Development Camp is officially in the rear-view mirror.

Seeing a good chunk of the team's future was a refresher that the organization's future remains as bright as ever with a deep pool of up-and-coming talent.

A good group of young men through and through, below are a few words on each as most of them head their separate ways.

Forwards

Jackson Blake: Starting off the ice with one of the young men who turned pro this spring, one of the knocks on Blake has always been that he's been a bit undersized. Take one look at him this week and you can tell he's been following Bill Burniston's program pretty closely as of late. He looks visibly more muscular than he was even two months ago. He says he's put on almost 10 pounds of weight just in the last few months alone. A picture is included below, for reference.

Michael Emerson: After starting the year at North Dakota, Emerson went back to the Chicago Steel of the USHL mid-season. A near-point-per-game player, he'll now give his second go-around at school at Merrimack College this fall. His release was impressive to watch this week.

Noel Gunler: The upcoming season is unquestionably the most important of Gunler's career. Signed in March 2022, he got some games in with Chicago to end that season after playing in Sweden. For 2022-23, he played in Chicago, but just 31 games. Then, last year he was one of the players that got lost in the shuffle of not having an AHL affiliate and instead of going to Norfolk (ECHL), he once again landed back in Sweden. Where, and how, he plays this season will be important.

Jayden Perron: When the organization talks about drafting not just quality players but quality people, Jayden Perron might be the first example. He couldn't be a nicer human if he tried. With 11 goals as a freshman at North Dakota, he'll now have an opportunity to chip in some more with teammate and fellow Canes prospect Jackson Blake turning pro. It's July, and it doesn't mean much, but he was a standout at Wednesday's scrimmage.

Justin Poirier: Getting to see his shot in person is flat-out incredible. It makes complete sense why he was the first 17-year-old since Sidney Crosby to score 50 goals in the QMJHL. There are obviously other areas of his game to develop, but I believe he could score on NHL goaltenders right now.

Lucas Mercuri: Mercuri will be another interesting player to keep an eye on this fall. Each season at UMass his point production has improved, and now returning for his senior season he'll try to best his 25 points in 37 games from 2023-24. He's 22 and looks pro-ready with a listed 6-foot-3, 191 lbs. frame, and a lot of people have good things to say about his defensive abilities as a forward.

Bradly Nadeau: For being a quiet New Brunswick boy on draft day last summer, it's been fun to watch the swagger build for Carolina's 2023 first round pick. From listing Bill Burniston as his favorite Hurricane to rocking the Martin Necas-like chain while he skates, it feels pretty safe to say Nadeau is one of the young players who will have a big opportunity in September.

Justin Robidas: It was nice to see Justin back on the ice after his first pro season was cut short due to an injury. He had 27 points in 32 games with Norfolk (ECHL) before going down, showing that he could continue the same offensive production that he was known for in juniors at that level. He's worked in a no-contact sweater this week, so he may not be 100%, but hopefully, he will be come September.

Felix Unger Sorum: After Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke revealed on Tuesday that the 2023 second-round pick will be playing in North America this fall, it feels like the hype is only continuing to build. He's quiet and soft-spoken, but when he has his skates on, his skills do the talking. After nearly making the big club last year, he's someone who will have a close eye on him again this time around.

Gleb Trikozov: Gleb has one of the fullest beards I have ever seen on a 19-year-old. With a helmet on, he looks very physically similar to long-time NHL defender Jake Muzzin.  Signed to an ELC in April, he's another intriguing up-and-comer. He too dazzled in Wednesday's scrimmage.

Oskar Vuollett: You could definitely see the raw potential in his game as you watched him skate this week. His hands are nifty. Like Felix Unger Sorum last year, Vuollett will be eligible to play U20 in Sweden again this year, but if he can make a jump, he could see imperative time with Skelleftea.

7.10.24 Blaker

Jackson Blake, with veins visibly popping out of his arms, lifts weights in the Canes' gym on Tuesday.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Defensemen

Dominik Badinka: The more the fan base gets to see him, the more endeared they'll become. As sweet as could be off the ice, he's also sneaky rangy with his defensive abilities on the ice.

Simon Forsmark: Playing his first full SHL season last year, Forsmark is expected to be back with Timra again in the fall.  He always appears calm and under control when he has the puck.

Noel Fransen: Fransen is another quality human being who was over the moon to be picked at the draft in Vegas. Described as an "incredibly gifted offensive player" by AGM Darren Yorke, he's one to keep in mind when you think about how players progress over the years.

Aleksi Heimosalmi: Particularly noticeable during Tuesday's two-on-one drills, not much got through Heimosalmi. He's a silky smooth skater and much like Joel Nystrom, may not be far away from being ready. He's already played three seasons at the highest level in Finland.

Charles-Alexis Legault: Listed at 6-foot-3, 208 lbs. ahead of camp, Legault looks very physically ready for his first pro season. Signed to an entry-level deal in the spring, Legault had an eye-popping burst of offensive production during the second half of his season at Quinnipiac, giving the Canes plenty of reason to think that he was ready to take the next step in his career.

Joel Nystrom: In February AGM Darren Yorke said, "The quickness that he sees the ice with and his ability to get it to the forwards' sticks has really been impressive. He's on the verge of looking like a true NHL defenseman right now." Then, in May, he was rewarded with an entry-level deal. The Canes have Brent Burns, Jalen Chatfield, and Sean Walker set to cover the right side this season, and beyond Scott Morrow, Nystrom looks like another exciting piece in that pipeline.

7.10.24 Cooking Class

Charles-Alexis Legault uses a knife to cut something as Ruslan Khazheyev stares intently into his eyes... perhaps out of fear.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltenders

Ruslan Khazheyev: As someone who stands at 6-foot-3, I can tell you for certain that Khazheyev is much bigger than his pre-camp listed 6-foot-4. At least 6-foot-5, maybe even 6-foot-6, he is an absolute monster in the net.

Patrik Hamrla: Travel delays caused both Hamrla and Jakub Vondras to arrive at camp a few days late, and an airline losing his gear robbed him of ice time. Fear not, it arrived at some point between Wednesday and Thursday, but hopefully, the upcoming season for Hamrla, his second one as a pro, won't have any hurdles like that.

Nikita Quapp: Drafted in 2021, Quapp continues to develop in Germany. Not yet signed to a deal, he had a .920 save percentage in the second-tier DEL2 last season.

Jakub Vondras: Like Hamrla, unfortunately, we didn't get to see Vondras on-ice this camp. The start of his season in Sudbury was unbelievable, but his numbers understandably came back to life as the season progressed.  Wherever he plays this fall, he's another young man who you can't help but root for.

Yegor Velmakin: Pyotr Kochetkov 2.0. An absolute character in the locker room, he also likes to use his poke check when he can.  It feels like a real lore started with him this week.  Wishing him safe travels on his over 40 hours worth of flights home and all the best this upcoming season with Dinamo Minsk.

7.10.24 Quapp

Nikita Quapp, wearing his Eisbaren Berlin mask, gloves a puck during a skate this week.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

