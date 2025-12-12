Canes Relieve Wolves' Cam Abbott Of Duties

Spiros Anastas to serve as interim head coach

Spiros Anastas walks off the ice during a recent game.

RALEIGH, N.C. - Darren Yorke, Associate General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes and General Manager of the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, today announced that the organization has relieved Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott of his duties. Assistant Coach Spiros Anastas will serve as interim head coach for Chicago.

Anastas, 40, was named to the Chicago Wolves’ coaching staff on Aug. 28, 2024. Prior to joining the Wolves, the Toronto native worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. Anastas has also gained head coaching experience with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast and South Carolina Stingrays, in Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) with the University of Lethbridge and in international competition with Serbia, Estonia and South Korea. He won a Calder Cup championship as an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2013.

