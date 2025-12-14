Preview: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - After earning a shootout win in Philadelphia last night, the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Flyers once more in friendly territory as the home-and-home shifts to Lenovo Center.

---

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 20-9-2 (42 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (SO) over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Dec. 13

---

Flyers Record: 16-9-5 (37 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 4-3 Loss (SO) to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Dec. 13