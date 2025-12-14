Preview: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Canes go for a fourth win in a row as they put a bow on a weekend back-to-back

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After earning a shootout win in Philadelphia last night, the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Flyers once more in friendly territory as the home-and-home shifts to Lenovo Center.

---

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 20-9-2 (42 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (SO) over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Dec. 13

---

Flyers Record: 16-9-5 (37 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 4-3 Loss (SO) to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Dec. 13

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes crawled out of a two-goal hole on Saturday, eventually earning a 4-3 win in a shootout last night over Philadelphia.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere had a pair of assists in the victory, moving his run to 17 points in his last 16 games.
  • Jackson Blake struck gold in the fourth round of the skills competition to seal the win, and Pyotr Kochetkov returned to the win column, turning away 15 of 18 over 65 minutes and all four in the shootout.

Previous Meetings vs. PHI This Season...

  • October 11: The Canes pulled off a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory in their second game of the season at Lenovo Center.
  • December 13: Carolina fell behind 2-0 early, but battled back to take a 4-3 shootout victory last night in Philadelphia.

Down, But Never Out...

  • Winners of three consecutive games entering tonight, the Canes have showcased some resilience in the trio of affairs.
  • Surrendering the first goal in each contest, and the first two last night, Rod Brind'Amour's group has the ability to stick with it, even when all is not going their way.
  • The Canes are 13-2-0 when scoring first this season and are 7-7-2 when trailing first.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov returning to the win column last night, the Canes have the option to go with either Brandon Bussi or Frederik Andersen tonight.
  • Andersen's last start was Dec. 4, and he comes into tonight's contest with defeats in each of his last six outings. The 36-year-old was skipped on Tuesday in what had been a three-man rotation, but despite recent struggles, he has expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back.
  • "The way I look at it, I've played better hockey, and I've had worse numbers," he said following his most recent outing. "It doesn't look good, obviously. We're not getting the wins with me in the net lately, but I still feel like I've got my game. Maybe not perfectly where I want it, but like I've said, I've had worse stretches where things have looked better, and I've gotten more wins. That's how I look at it. I try to be positive and move on."
  • As for Bussi, he's a winner of eight starts in a row and made NHL history on Thursday, becoming the fastest goalie to 10 career wins. Doing so in just 11 appearances, he's become the team's ace in net, posting a .910 save percentage.

On The Other Side...

  • Suffering their first shootout loss of the season last night, the Flyers still got a valuable point and remain right in the mix in the Metropolitan Division.
  • After stumbling in Anaheim over the last two years, Trevor Zegras has been rejuvenated by an offseason trade to the Flyers. Leading his club with 30 points in 30 games on the year, the 24-year-old has picked up points in seven of his last eight outings (5G, 4A).
  • Travis Konecny had an assist last night and continues to be a threat with 26 points on the year - nine of which came in the last seven games - after notching a career-best 76 in 2024-25.
  • Like Zegras, another player thriving in new threads is netminder Dan Vladar, who has won 11 of his 18 starts this season. Going 5-1-1 in his last seven, Vladar is likely to start tonight, with Sam Ersson getting the nod last night.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21. On Dec. 2, he returned to practice with the team in a no-contact sweater and moved to a regular practice jersey on Dec. 5. When asked when he'd be returning to the lineup, he answered, "Hopefully soon."

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Monday before practicing and traveling on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's clash in Nashville.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at Nashville | 8:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

