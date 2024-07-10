Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - Spend a minute talking to Cam Abbott and it'll be hard not to leave the conversation thinking, "There's some Rod Brind'Amour there."

From a physical standpoint, the Sarnia, Ontario-born product is well-kept, looking like he could rival or defeat any of the players in a fitness competition.

From a mental standpoint, he's kind, thoughtful, and almost effortlessly motivating with his words. You can tell there's some fire inside him too.

Like Brind'Amour when he was hired as the Carolina Hurricanes head coach in 2018, there's an element of newness too. He's serious about the opportunity ahead, yet also oozing joy talking about it.

After leading Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League for parts of seven seasons, Abbott was named Head Coach of the Chicago Wolves in June, set to lead the Canes' American Hockey League affiliate this fall.

"I'm exceptionally excited. It's a dream come true," Abbott said as he met with reporters on Monday, "I think that the Carolina Hurricanes have been a fantastic organization to follow from abroad and as a fan. As a big fan of Rod, the team, and how they play, now I get to learn from him and import the style of play to Chicago. I know how exciting it can be and I know how exciting it can be to work with young players, so I'm thrilled."