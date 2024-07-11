Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

RALEIGH, NC. - Tom Dundon, Owner and Governor of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Brian Fork has been hired as Chief Executive Officer of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC. As CEO, Fork will help supervise all business units of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC, including the Hurricanes, PNC Arena, the mixed-use real estate development, planned sportsbook and other business interests of the company.

“Brian has a proven track record of negotiating, making deals, and finding solutions,” said Dundon. “We want to set the standard in sports and entertainment, and Brian has the background to help us reach that goal, through our upcoming arena renovations and property development.”

“As a Raleigh native and Hurricanes fan, the arena and its surroundings have been a special place to me for decades,” said Fork. “Tom Dundon has a vision to turn this area into the premier sports and entertainment district in the country, and it’s an honor to be a part of the team that will work to bring that vision to life.

“Watching the arena transform into a sellout-every-night building over the last several years has been a thrill. I’m excited to partner with new President Doug Warf and join the team responsible for that growth, as we work to build upon the team’s success and start the next phase of renovation and development.”

Fork served as Chief of Staff to NC Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger for the last four years, following two years as Senate General Counsel. In his role as Senate Chief of Staff, Fork took a lead role in negotiations with the NC House of Representatives and Governor’s office over key legislation such as the state budget, energy policy, health care reform and the reopening of schools post-COVID. He has also participated in negotiations over major economic development projects in the state, coordinating efforts between the General Assembly, Governor’s office, Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of NC and major companies considering a move to North Carolina. Fork currently serves on the five-member NC Economic Investment Committee, which evaluates economic development projects and makes approvals on state economic development grants.

Prior to joining the legislature, Fork was a Raleigh-based partner at two law firms, K&L Gates, LLP and Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey and Leonard, LLP. His 13 years of private law practice focused on commercial restructuring and bankruptcy, real estate and business disputes, and commercial litigation. Fork was named to Triangle Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 in 2015 during his time as a partner at K&L Gates, LLP. He is a graduate of Davidson College, where he was a member of the football team, and the UNC School of Law. Following graduation from Davidson and prior to attending law school, Fork worked as an assistant football coach at Davidson, coaching running backs and wide receivers.