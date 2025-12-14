Projected Lineup: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes could have Jaccob Slavin back in their lineup on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers for a second consecutive day.

The all-world defenseman has been out of the lineup since Oct. 11 with a lower-body injury, but Rod Brind'Amour told reporters pre-game that he'll take warmups and a decision whether he can play or not will be made following.

Prior to the two-month absence, Slavin missed most of training camp and did not play in the six-game preseason slate. He made it through the team's regular-season opener before then being unable to finish the second game of the campaign, an overtime win over these same Flyers.

Brind'Amour did not say who would come out of the lineup if the future Olympian is able to go.

Whether Slavin plays or not, Brandon Bussi will be in the Canes' net. Just three days after becoming the fastest goaltender in NHL history to 10 wins, doing so in 11 appearances, he'll try to win a ninth consecutive start.

Bussi's eight-game winning streak ties for the second-longest by a goaltender in Hurricanes/Whalers franchise history. The 27-year-old waiver claim has logged a 2.07 GAA and .910 SV% so far this season.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Slavin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

Injuries

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal (Blake), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker