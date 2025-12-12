Canes Sign Nystrom To Four-Year Contract Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Joel Nystrom to a four-year, $4.9 million contract extension through the 2029-30 season.

“Joel stepped into our lineup early in the season and has proven that he belongs in the NHL,” said Tulsky. “He fits our style of play well and we are excited to watch his continued development in Carolina.”

Nystrom, 23, made his NHL debut on Oct. 23 at Colorado and has totaled four assists and a plus-2 rating in 23 games played for the Hurricanes this season. He recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Nov. 8 vs. Buffalo, and has also appeared in three AHL games this season with Chicago, registering one assist and a plus-2 rating. The Karlstad, Sweden, native is in his first full season in North America, after scoring 25 goals and earning 61 assists (86 points) in 221 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games during five seasons with Färjestad BK. He ranked first among Färjestad defensemen during the 2024-25 season in assists (21), tied for first in points (27) and second in goals (6) in 51 games played. Nystrom (5’11”, 178 lbs.) was selected by Carolina in the seventh round, 219th overall, of the 2021 NHL draft.