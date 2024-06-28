Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

RALEIGH, NC. - The Finnish Ice Hockey Association today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho has been selected as one of the first six players named to Finland’s roster for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, to be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Teams representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will play a round-robin format, and the two teams with the best overall records will meet again in the championship game at TD Garden.

Aho, 26, registered a career-high 89 points (36g, 53a) in 78 games with Carolina in 2023-24, leading the team in goals, assists and points for the third time in his NHL/Hurricanes career. The 6’0”, 180-pound center also paced the team in even-strength goals (21), even-strength assists (34), even-strength points (55), power-play assists (21), power-play points (32), game-winning goals (10), multi-point games (23), multi-assist games (12), three-point games (11) and four-point games (2), and his 10 game-winning goals established a new single-season franchise record. He was also selected to the All-Star Game for the third time, becoming the fifth Whalers/Hurricanes skater to receive the honor in three or more seasons. Aho added a team-high 12 points (4g, 8a) in 11 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as just the third player in NHL history to finish at least tied for his team’s scoring lead in each of his first six postseasons.

The Rauma, Finland, native has represented his home country at numerous international tournaments, including two IIHF World Junior Championships (2015-16), three IIHF World Championships (2016-18) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Aho posted 14 points (5g, 9a) in seven games at the 2016 World Junior Championship, finishing second in scoring among all tournament skaters to help Finland win gold in Helsinki. He was also named Best Forward at the 2018 World Championship after leading all skaters in goals (9) and ranking second in points (18) over eight contests. Finland’s roster for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is also set to include Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, Dallas Stars defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros. Full tournament rosters will be announced at a later date.