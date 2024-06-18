Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

New GM to hold press conference on Wednesday at PNC Arena

Tulsky_GM_2568x1444
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Tom Dundon, Owner and Governor of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Eric Tulsky has been hired as the 10th general manager in franchise history. After spending four seasons as an assistant general manager, Tulsky was previously named interim general manager on May 24.

"Eric is ready for this opportunity,” said Dundon. “He has a proven history of managing people and overseeing operations both outside of hockey and over the last decade with the Hurricanes. His dedication, work ethic and attention to detail make him the ideal candidate to become our next general manager. Everything we do here is collaborative, and Eric will work closely with Darren Yorke, Rod Brind’Amour and our leadership team to continue building a championship-caliber hockey club.”

Tulsky has spent 10 seasons with the Hurricanes, originally joining the organization as a consultant in 2014, then becoming a hockey analyst in 2015. He was named manager of hockey analytics in 2017, before being promoted to vice president of hockey management and strategy in 2018. Since being named assistant general manager in 2020, Tulsky has been involved in all player personnel decisions, overseen pro scouting and the team’s hockey information department, and assisted with player contract negotiations, salary cap compliance, and other hockey-related matters. The Philadelphia, Pa., native holds a B.A. in chemistry and physics from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. He also conducted a two-year, post-doctoral study at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. Tulsky previously worked in the high-tech industry for 12 years, managing teams of researchers focused on using nanotechnology to solve problems in DNA sequencing, solar energy, displays, and energy storage, and he currently holds 27 U.S. patents.

5.24.24 Tulsky

