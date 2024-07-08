Doug Warf Named President of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC

RALEIGH, NC. - Tom Dundon, Owner and Governor of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Doug Warf has been hired as President of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC. As President, Warf will oversee all business operations for the Hurricanes and PNC Arena.

“Doug brings a wealth of knowledge to this position,” said Dundon. “His experiences with the Hurricanes, in business, and in the community make him well-suited to lead the organization. Doug will help us create the most exciting game day environment in sports for our fans, as we look forward to arena renovations and construction of the mixed-use district.”

“I would like to thank Tom Dundon for entrusting me with this great opportunity. It’s a true honor to serve in this role,” said Warf. “Over the last twenty years, I’ve had the privilege of working with the last three team Presidents— so I know the expectations for this position are very high.

“I have always loved how this team and arena play an integral role in strengthening our overall bond as a community. I look forward to working with the talented Hurricanes Holdings team to continue furthering that bond, while also setting the standard for hospitality and entertainment.”

Warf most recently served as the President of MDO Holdings, a Raleigh-based investment and management firm. He oversaw all business operations for nine different operating portfolio companies across a variety of industries and provided business operations and marketing counsel to several key companies in the MDO Holdings investment portfolio. Warf joined MDO Holdings in 2017 as Chief Marketing Officer before becoming President in 2019.

Prior to his time with MDO Holdings, Warf spent 16 years working for the Hurricanes in various sales and marketing roles. He originally joined the organization as a sales intern during the 2000-01 NHL season, before working his way up to Vice President of Marketing, a position he held from 2010-17. As Vice President of Marketing, Warf led the Hurricanes’ design, video production, promotions, fan development and community relations efforts. He served as the club’s lead representative for the 2011 NHL All-Star Game in Raleigh and helped lead two major uniform redesigns.

Warf also served as the Executive Director of the Hurricanes Foundation, formerly known as the Kids ‘N Community Foundation, from 2007-17. During that time, the Foundation set multiple in-house records for funds raised and funds distributed, giving out more than $5 million to over 100 different North Carolina non-profit organizations. Warf currently serves on several non-profit boards, including Triangle Family Services, the North Carolina Symphony, the Frankie Lemmon School, Band Together and William Peace University. He was named to Triangle Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 in 2015 while working for the Hurricanes. Warf is a graduate of North Carolina State University, where he earned a B.A. in Communication.