Recap: Canes Foil Flyers For Fourth Straight Win

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the second time in 24 hours, the Carolina Hurricanes topped the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout, taking a 3-2 victory at Lenovo Center to extend their winning streak to four games.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Sparked by a dominant start in front of their home crowd, the Hurricanes raced out to a 2-0 lead in the early going. William Carrier started the party with a spinaround shot from the high slot at 5:44, while Taylor Hall followed 10 minutes later with a deflection of an Alexander Nikishin bomb on the power play.

Shortly after Hall's tip-in, though, a bad-luck bounce off Carrier's stick brought the Flyers within a goal and provided some momentum before the break. A tighter tussle ensued in the second period as Philadelphia found its footing, before then applying more pressure in the third. Doubling Carolina's shot total in the final frame, the Flyers found a tying tally off the stick of Trevor Zegras with the extra attacker on and just 1:52 remaining to force overtime.

Buoyed by a power play, the Hurricanes fired the only two recorded shots on goal during overtime, but couldn't put one past Dan Vladar. Facing its third consecutive shootout, and second in as many nights against Philadelphia, Carolina turned to Brandon Bussi, who stopped all three Flyers shooters, and Andrei Svechnikov, who scored the shootout's only goal, to secure its fourth consecutive victory.

Bussi finished with 24 saves on 26 shots, moving to 11-1-0 as he continues to author a stellar start to his NHL career.