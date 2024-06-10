Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

RALEIGH, NC. - Oh, the difference a year can make.

At his 2023 end-of-season media availability, Seth Jarvis appeared dejected by the campaign that was, answering the first question by saying, "I know I can bring a lot more to the table."

Going on to say that he wanted to bulk up in the offseason and add to his goal-scoring output the next time around, he laid out a clear set of objectives for himself.

How'd those work out?

Check, check, and check.

Jarvis certainly brought more to the table this past year, taking a massive leap forward in just about every area of his game.

Adding nine pounds of muscle before returning to Raleigh, he nearly doubled his 2022-23 season production, springing from 39 points to 67. Well surpassing his own hopes of reaching the 20-goal club for the first time, #24 blazed his way past the 30-goal mark too, finishing with 33.

His responsibilities also grew in important situations.

Two seasons ago the 2020 first round pick played a grand total of just 12:49 on the penalty kill, eighth among all forwards on the team. This past year? A whopping 165:15, trailing only Jordan Staal up front.

In the dot, Jarvis jumped from taking just 26 faceoffs to 352, with 127 of them coming while down a man.