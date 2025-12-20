Recap: Late Stumble Costs Canes In Sunrise

Carolina's winning streak becomes a point streak (5-0-1) with shootout loss to Panthers

RECAP

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - A solid first 50 minutes helped the Carolina Hurricanes build a three-goal lead, but a late Florida Panthers comeback erased that advantage and eventually dealt the visitors a 4-3 shootout loss at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

A tense tussle from puck drop, Carolina drew first blood 11:53 into the tilt as Jordan Staal poked home a loose rebound in the crease. Chances ensued for both clubs, but neither found twine until Sebastian Aho took over with two tucks in a span of 6:06 early in the third period.

His first, a breakaway bolt that found passage between the legs of Sergei Bobrovsky, doubled the Canes' lead and provided some breathing room just 87 seconds into the frame. Aho then converted on a power play to make it 3-0, picking up an Andrei Svechnikov rebound and wiring it into the top corner with just over 12 minutes remaining.

From there, though, the Panthers went to work in their usual scrappy style, generating energy through hits and line-toeing antics. The Hurricanes were happy to answer Florida's elevated level of physicality, but the Cats still managed to tilt the ice and convert a trio of chances in the final 10 minutes, the latter two of which came with Bobrovsky on the bench for an extra attacker.

Both teams enjoyed a handful of scoring chances in overtime, but neither could cash in. And despite Carolina's recent shootout success and Jackson Blake keeping their hopes alive in the third round, goals from Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues gave the Panthers the edge in the breakaway battle.

Brandon Bussi finished with a career-high 38 saves and was stellar for much of the matchup against the team that signed him this past offseason, but had his franchise-record-tying winning streak end at nine.

CAR at FLA | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Jordan Staal scored his 10th goal of the season. He ranks third on the team this season, trailing only Seth Jarvis (19) and Sebastian Aho (13).
  • Forward Sebastian Aho potted multiple goals for the second straight game, a feat he has achieved just three other times in his career, most recently on Dec. 9 & 11, 2021.
  • Aho also climbed the franchise's goal-scoring list with his pair of tallies, tying Kevin Dineen for the fourth-most power-play markers in Hurricanes/Whalers history (71) and passing the former captain of both clubs for the third-most multi-goal games (45).
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov recorded his second straight two-assist game to match Nikolaj Ehlers for the third-most on the team this season (15).
  • Forward Seth Jarvis completed a trio of Canes with multiple points on Friday (2A), but unfortunately left the contest in overtime after being tripped and colliding with the goal post.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his review of the contest...

"Bus really kept us in it. I didn't really love the game. We were able to capitalize, and we should've won the game when you have a three-goal lead there. But at the end, two six-on-five goals, the details weren't very good. We were kind of cheating for the next one instead of just doing it right. That cost us a point."

Rod Brind'Amour's post-game update on Seth Jarvis...

"It's not good. He's going to be out for a while."

Rod Brind'Amour on the team turning the page and having to get ready to take on the Lightning tomorrow night in Tampa...

"This is going to be tough. You have a game like that where you obviously put a lot into it, and now you've got to turn around and go again. That's the league right now, and that's part of being a pro. We've got to find a way."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Tampa post-game and wrap up a Sunshine State back-to-back against the Lightning on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Projected Lineup: December 19 at Florida

Preview: December 19 at Florida

Recap: Aho Sparks Canes Past Preds

Projected Lineup: December 17 at Nashville

Preview: December 17 at Nashville

Consistency, Competitiveness Land Nystrom Extension

Three Takeaways From Four Straight Wins

Recap: Canes Foil Flyers For Fourth Straight Win

Canes Activate Slavin From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Recap: Canes Complete Comeback Win In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: December 13 at Philadelphia

Preview: December 13 at Philadelphia

Canes Sign Nystrom To Four-Year Contract Extension

Canes Relieve Wolves' Cam Abbott Of Duties

Recap: Bussi Makes NHL History As Canes Edge Caps

Projected Lineup: December 11 at Washington