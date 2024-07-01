Canes Ink Slavin To Eight-Year Extension

RALEIGH, NC. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed defenseman Jaccob Slavin to an eight-year contract extension. The deal, which will begin in 2025-26 and run through the 2032-33 NHL season, will pay Slavin $51.69 million.

“Jaccob might be the best defender in the NHL, and he has already cemented himself as one of the best players to ever put on a Hurricanes uniform,” said Tulsky. “He is a crucial leader for our team, both on and off the ice, and keeping him in Carolina long term was a top priority.”

Slavin, 30, registered 37 points (6g, 31a) in 81 regular-season games in 2023-24, reaching the 30-assist mark for the third time in his NHL/Hurricanes career. He led all Hurricanes defensemen with a career-high 34 even-strength points (4g, 30a) and tied for the team lead in shorthanded goals (2). The 6’3”, 213-pound blueliner logged 20:56 of ice time per game, finishing above 20:00 for the ninth time in as many NHL seasons, and he led the team in both takeaways (71) and blocked shots (120). Slavin also logged a team-high 2:38 of shorthanded ice time per game, anchoring the league’s top penalty kill (86.4%). The Erie, Colo., native ranked ninth in the NHL in takeaways (second among defensemen) but was assessed just eight penalty minutes for the second consecutive campaign. He also earned three points (1g, 2a) and a team-high 20 blocked shots in 11 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Slavin has posted 272 points (49g, 223a) in 665 career NHL games with Carolina, passing Dave Babych and Justin Faulk for the most assists and points, respectively, of any defenseman in franchise history. He has also tallied the most even-strength assists (191), even-strength points (229) and shorthanded points (15) of any Whalers/Hurricanes defenseman, and he ranks tied for the lead in both shorthanded goals (4) and overtime goals (3). Slavin has also earned the most blocked shots (1,105) and takeaways (638) of any Hurricanes player since the NHL began tracking those in 2005-06. He has added 36 points (7g, 29a) in 71 career playoff contests, and he holds franchise records for postseason games played, assists and points among defensemen while also ranking tied for the lead in playoff goals. Slavin has served as one of the team’s alternate captains since 2019-20.

Since debuting with Carolina on Nov. 20, 2015, Slavin has played 665 of the team’s 680 games (97.8%), and he trails only Glen Wesley (913) for the most games played of any defenseman in franchise history. He has also registered the most takeaways, second-most shorthanded points and fifth-highest plus/minus (+151) of any NHL blueliner since the start of the 2015-16 season, and his 638 career takeaways rank second in the league over that span.

Slavin is a two-time winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (2020-21, 2023-24), awarded to the player who best combines sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high degree of playing ability. He has become just the second defenseman in NHL history to receive the honor in multiple seasons, alongside four-time winner Red Kelly. Slavin has been assessed just 86 penalty minutes in his regular-season NHL career, and his 0:07 of penalty minutes per game is tied for the lowest mark of any defenseman in league history with at least 300 games played. He also been assessed only 10 penalty minutes in his 71 playoff appearances, and he did not receive a penalty in any of his first 36 career postseason contests, marking the longest such streak by any defenseman in NHL history. Slavin was selected by Carolina in the fourth round, 120th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft, and he previously signed a seven-year extension with the Hurricanes on July 12, 2017.