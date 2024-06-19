Key Takeaways: Tulsky's Opening Media Availability

The Cohesive Approach Continues...

What many are curious to learn is how the franchise will operate differently under Tulsky from how it did under Don Waddell.

Asked this directly today, Tulsky said that in some areas some things will change, but the organization's philosophy remains the same.

"There will be some small tweaks to some internal processes, some things where I think we can be a little bit crisper about how we execute on some of the things we want to do. But our big picture organizational strategy isn't changing," he began.

Waddell, as both president and general manager, oversaw both the team’s business ventures and hockey operations decisions. Under Waddell, Tulsky oversaw the pro scouting department, while Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke led the amateur scouting side of things. The three worked closely with Rod Brind’Amour and the rest of the hockey operations staff to reach decisions on hockey-related matters.

Now with Tulsky at the top, the hockey side of the process will remain largely mirrored, sans Waddell of course.

"There may be elements of the way we execute that strategy that change a little bit, but as a whole, for our organization, it's really important to us that we have the coaching staff's involvement in all of our decisions. It's really important that everyone in our management team and all of our scouts feel like they have a voice and contribute to the conversation," he furthered. "Ultimately, the job of the leader is to bring all of those voices together, integrate the information that they provide, and help the organization make a decision. That's how we've always operated and that's not going to change."