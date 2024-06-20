Canes Hire Cam Abbott As Wolves Head Coach

Abbott served as head coach of Rogle BK in Sweden from 2017-23

6.18.24 Abbott
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Cam Abbott has been hired as the head coach of the Chicago Wolves, Carolina’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cam to our organization. He brings a long history of excellence in developing NHL stars,” said Hurricanes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke. “Cam’s meticulous attention to detail, clear communication and ability to inspire and motivate his teams to achieve success make him the perfect fit for our organization.”

Abbott, 40, most recently served as head coach of Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2017-23. He was named the 2021-22 SHL Coach of the Year, after Rogle BK finished first in the SHL regular-season standings and won the Champions Hockey League for the first time. During the 2020-21 SHL season, Abbott guided Rogle BK to a second-place regular-season finish and an appearance in the SHL finals. Prior to coaching Rogle BK, Abbott served as head coach of Vaxjo Lakers’ under-20 team from 2016-17.

The Sarnia, Ont., native also played several seasons of professional hockey as a forward. Abbott registered 166 points (74g, 92a) in 276 SHL/Elitserien games with Rogle BK and Lulea HF from 2008-15. He also tallied 65 points (35g, 30a) in 42 games with Frisk Asker (Norway) in 2007-08, and posted 70 points (35g, 35a) in 55 Central Hockey League games with Bossier-Shreveport in 2006-07. Abbott played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell from 2002-06, tallying 62 points (23g, 39a) in 125 NCAA games and winning ECAC conference titles in 2002-03 and 2004-05.

Worth A Click

Key Takeaways: Tulsky's Opening Media Availability

Tulsky Time: Canes Remove Interim Tag, Appoint New General Manager

Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

NHL Announces Team Payroll Range For 2024-25 Season

Packed House: Canes Finish 2023-24 Season Fourth Among U.S. Teams In Attendance

Key 2024 Offseason Dates & Times

Slavin Wins Second Lady Byng Trophy In Four Years

Canes Sign Suzuki To One-Year Deal

Necas, Czechia Win 2024 IIHF World Championship

Listen: The Storm Report: Rod Brind'Amour's Contract Extension

Brind'Amour Signed To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

News Feed

Key Takeaways: Tulsky's Opening Media Availability

Tulsky Time: Canes Remove Interim Tag, Appoint New General Manager

Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

Pyotr Kochetkov: Full-Time NHLer

Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Canes Re-Sign Chatfield To Three-Year Contract

Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

NHL Announces Team Payroll Range For 2024-25 Season

Packed House: Canes Finish 2023-24 Season Fourth Among U.S. Teams In Attendance

Canes Assist In Remembering Grayson Murray At UNC Health Championship

Key 2024 Offseason Events & Times

Canes Re-Sign Suzuki To One-Year Deal

Necas, Czechia Win 2024 IIHF World Championship

Waddell Steps Down, Tulsky Named Interim GM

2024 Offseason Free Agency Overview

Players React: Brind'Amour's Extension

2024 Exit Interview Quotes & Notes: Brind'Amour & Waddell

2024 Exit Interview Quotebook: Day 2