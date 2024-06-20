Canes Hire Cam Abbott As Wolves Head Coach

RALEIGH, N.C. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Cam Abbott has been hired as the head coach of the Chicago Wolves, Carolina’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cam to our organization. He brings a long history of excellence in developing NHL stars,” said Hurricanes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke. “Cam’s meticulous attention to detail, clear communication and ability to inspire and motivate his teams to achieve success make him the perfect fit for our organization.”

Abbott, 40, most recently served as head coach of Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2017-23. He was named the 2021-22 SHL Coach of the Year, after Rogle BK finished first in the SHL regular-season standings and won the Champions Hockey League for the first time. During the 2020-21 SHL season, Abbott guided Rogle BK to a second-place regular-season finish and an appearance in the SHL finals. Prior to coaching Rogle BK, Abbott served as head coach of Vaxjo Lakers’ under-20 team from 2016-17.

The Sarnia, Ont., native also played several seasons of professional hockey as a forward. Abbott registered 166 points (74g, 92a) in 276 SHL/Elitserien games with Rogle BK and Lulea HF from 2008-15. He also tallied 65 points (35g, 30a) in 42 games with Frisk Asker (Norway) in 2007-08, and posted 70 points (35g, 35a) in 55 Central Hockey League games with Bossier-Shreveport in 2006-07. Abbott played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell from 2002-06, tallying 62 points (23g, 39a) in 125 NCAA games and winning ECAC conference titles in 2002-03 and 2004-05.