Injury Report: Jarvis To Be 'Out For A While'

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expecting to be without Seth Jarvis for an extended period of time after the forward was injured during Friday's shootout loss in Sunrise.

Streaking down the wing with speed during overtime, the young star was tripped by Florida's Evan Rodrigues, causing him to violently go crashing into the post at full speed. Immediately clutching his midsection, Jarvis lay on the ice for a bit before making his way off the ice with Head Athletic Trainer Doug Bennett.

The post-game prognosis was grim and has the team preparing to have a sizeable hole in their lineup moving forward.

"It's not good. He's going to be out for a while," Rod Brind'Amour told the television broadcast.

Not just Carolina's leading goal-scorer (19), but a top ten twine finder in the NHL, it's tough to overstate just how much the 23-year-old has meant to the team's lineup this season.