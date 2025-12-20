Injury Report: Jarvis To Be 'Out For A While'

Carolina's top goal-scorer to be sidelined for some time

12.20.25 Jarv IR
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expecting to be without Seth Jarvis for an extended period of time after the forward was injured during Friday's shootout loss in Sunrise.

Streaking down the wing with speed during overtime, the young star was tripped by Florida's Evan Rodrigues, causing him to violently go crashing into the post at full speed. Immediately clutching his midsection, Jarvis lay on the ice for a bit before making his way off the ice with Head Athletic Trainer Doug Bennett.

The post-game prognosis was grim and has the team preparing to have a sizeable hole in their lineup moving forward.

"It's not good. He's going to be out for a while," Rod Brind'Amour told the television broadcast.

Not just Carolina's leading goal-scorer (19), but a top ten twine finder in the NHL, it's tough to overstate just how much the 23-year-old has meant to the team's lineup this season.

While there has not been an official diagnosis made yet, the obvious hope is that it will not impact Team Canada's consideration of him for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

After representing his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year and producing at a stellar level through the Canes' first 34 games, hopes for a repeat selection were high. General Manager Doug Armstrong and staff are expected to announce their roster on Dec. 31, just 11 days from now.

If there are reasons to be optimistic that Jarvis could still be in the mix and available again for the Canes sooner rather than later, Brind'Amour had a similar tune on Oct. 30 when the 2020 first-round pick blocked a shot off his skate amid the team's win over the New York Islanders. Going with "it doesn't look great" at his post-game press availability, Jarvis played just two days later in Boston.

When William Carrier and Eric Robinson were injured during the team's victory in Colorado on October 24, Brind'Amour said that the duo would be "out for a while." Both missed just six games, returning on Nov. 8.

