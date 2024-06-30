Canes Acquire Third-Round Pick From Lightning

Carolina sends Guentzel to Tampa Bay

6.30.24 Guentz
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Jake Guentzel.

Guentzel, 29, tallied 77 points (30g, 47a) in 67 games with Carolina and Pittsburgh in 2023-24, including 25 points (8g, 17a) in 17 contests with the Hurricanes. The 5’11”, 180-pound winger has recorded 491 points (227g, 264a) in 520 career NHL games with the Penguins and Hurricanes since making his debut in 2016-17, and he has added 67 points (38g, 29a) in 69 career playoff games. Selected by Pittsburgh in the third round, 77th overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft, the Omaha, Neb., native was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Penguins along with Ty Smith on March 7.

