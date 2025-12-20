Projected Lineup: December 20 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin on Saturday as they wrap up a back-to-back in the Sunshine State.

Jarvis was placed on injured reserve Saturday afternoon after taking a nasty fall during Friday's overtime. To fill the void at forward, the Canes recalled top prospect Bradly Nadeau. The 2023 first-round pick has 20 points in 18 games with Chicago (AHL) this season.

The forward group may also be without Jordan Martinook, who went down with a lower-body injury during Wednesday's win in Nashville. Rod Brind'Amour called him day-to-day yesterday.

On the blue line, Mike Reilly is expected to dress for the first time since Dec. 7 with Slavin sidelined. Brind'Amour explained pre-game that Slavin sitting out tonight is a part of his plan as he eases his way back in from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for two months.

Behind the cast of skaters, the Canes will either go with Pyotr Kochetkov or Frederik Andersen in net.

Kochetkov was solid on Wednesday in Nashville, improving to 6-1 with a 25/26 victory over the Predators. Andersen remains awaiting his next opportunity to try and get back in the win column after going 0-4-2 in his last six outings. His last start was Dec. 4.

...

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake

Ehlers - Stankoven - Hall

Carrier - Staal - Robinson

Kotkaniemi - Jankowski - Nadeau

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

TBD

---

Injuries

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body Injury | 'Out For A While' as of Dec. 19)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jordan Martinook (Lower-Body | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Brandon Bussi

Jaccob Slavin

---

PP1: Aho, Blake, Staal, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, Nadeau, and Stankoven with Nikishin