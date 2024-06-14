Canes Re-Sign Chatfield To Three-Year Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, Interim General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed defenseman Jalen Chatfield to a three-year, $9 million contract extension. The deal will pay Chatfield an average-annual value (AAV) of $3 million through 2026-27.

“Jalen has been an integral part of our blue line over the last two seasons and firmly established himself as an NHL defenseman,” said Tulsky. “His elite speed and tireless work ethic make him an incredibly dynamic player at both ends of the ice.”

Chatfield, 28, registered 22 points (8g, 14a) in 72 NHL games with Carolina in 2023-24, establishing new career highs in goals, assists, points, even-strength goals (8), even-strength points (22), blocked shots (66) and ice time per game (15:12). He finished third in goals, second in even-strength goals and tied for first in game-winning goals (2) among all Hurricanes defensemen. The 6’1”, 199-pound blueliner also recorded two assists and 11 hits in 11 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Chatfield has earned 40 points (14g, 26a) in 184 career NHL games with Vancouver and Carolina since 2020-21, including 39 points (14g, 25a) in 166 games with the Hurricanes over the past three seasons. He also posted 35 points 35 points (8g, 27a) in 186 AHL contests with Chicago and Utica from 2017-22 and added eight points (2g, 6a) in 18 playoff games during the Wolves’ run to the 2022 Calder Cup. The Ypsilanti, Mich., native registered 86 points (19g, 67a) in 189 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Windsor from 2014-17, serving as an alternate captain in his final OHL season and helping the Spitfires win the Memorial Cup as Canadian Hockey League (CHL) champions. Originally signed by Vancouver as an undrafted free agent on March 13, 2017, Chatfield signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 30, 2021.