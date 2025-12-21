Recap: Canes 'Meltdown' Leads To Loss In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes saw a three-goal lead evaporate for the second straight game, ultimately falling 6-4 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Despite playing the second half of a back-to-back, the Hurricanes enjoyed the far better start of the two clubs on Saturday, scoring twice on their first three shots.

Eric Robinson got things started with a one-timer from the right circle at 2:42, then drew a penalty shortly after. During the ensuing power play, Jackson Blake doubled the lead with a slick between-the-legs deflection of a Nikolaj Ehlers shot-pass.

Staying hot on the man advantage, Bradly Nadeau, who was recalled earlier in the day, ripped home a shot from the slot to inflate Carolina's cushion to three at the 12:27 mark.

But as the page turned to period two, the script flipped in Tampa's favor. Two tallies in the first 1:20 brought the Bolts back into the battle, and a breakaway conversion in the frame's final minutes leveled the score ahead of the third period.

The teams went tit for tat once more as the final 20 began to unfurl; Andrei Svechnikov initially restored the Canes' lead at 2:49, but the Lightning had an answer just 24 seconds later. When Jake Guentzel put the Bolts ahead for the first time at 6:38, though, it spelled the end of the back-and-forth. The former Hurricane then put the game on ice with an empty-netter in the final minutes.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 of 28 shots as he backstopped a defeat for just the second time this season. The loss ends Carolina's point streak at six games, marking its first regulation loss since Dec. 7.