NHL Announces Team Payroll Range For 2024-25 Season

RALEIGH, NC. - More money, fewer problems?

This weekend the NHL announced some financial figures for next season, confirming an expected jump in the salary cap. With teams allowed to spend $83.5M this past season, next year that number will jump to $88M - the first major jump post-pandemic.

A welcomed sign for the Carolina Hurricanes, the team is going to need every penny possible with 19 pending free agents.

View the Carolina Hurricanes offseason player tracker here.

As of today, Monday, June 10, the Canes have $26.8M in projected cap space for next season, per the rumored soon-to-be-extinct CapFriendly. The team also has 22 available contract slots, before reaching the cap of 50.

Free agency is set to begin three weeks from today, on Monday, July 1 at 12 p.m. ET.