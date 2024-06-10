NHL Announces Team Payroll Range For 2024-25 Season

Salary cap set for $88M, an increase of $4.5M from this past season

6.10.24 Salary Cap Article
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - More money, fewer problems?

This weekend the NHL announced some financial figures for next season, confirming an expected jump in the salary cap. With teams allowed to spend $83.5M this past season, next year that number will jump to $88M - the first major jump post-pandemic.

A welcomed sign for the Carolina Hurricanes, the team is going to need every penny possible with 19 pending free agents.

View the Carolina Hurricanes offseason player tracker here.

As of today, Monday, June 10, the Canes have $26.8M in projected cap space for next season, per the rumored soon-to-be-extinct CapFriendly. The team also has 22 available contract slots, before reaching the cap of 50.

Free agency is set to begin three weeks from today, on Monday, July 1 at 12 p.m. ET.

Worth A Click

Packed House: Canes Finish 2023-24 Season Fourth Among U.S. Teams In Attendance

Key 2024 Offseason Dates & Times

Annual Yard Sale Set For Saturday, June 15

Slavin Wins Second Lady Byng Trophy In Four Years

Listen: CanesCast #286 - Are You Ready For Summer?

Canes Sign Suzuki To One-Year Deal

Necas, Czechia Win 2024 IIHF World Championship

Listen: The Storm Report: Rod Brind'Amour's Contract Extension

Waddell Steps Down, Tulsky Named Interim GM

Brind'Amour Signed To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Staal Finishes Second In Selke Voting

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

News Feed

Packed House: Canes Finish 2023-24 Season Fourth Among U.S. Teams In Attendance

Canes Assist In Remembering Grayson Murray At UNC Health Championship

Key 2024 Offseason Events & Times

Canes Re-Sign Suzuki To One-Year Deal

Necas, Czechia Win 2024 IIHF World Championship

Waddell Steps Down, Tulsky Named Interim GM

2024 Offseason Free Agency Overview

Players React: Brind'Amour's Extension

2024 Exit Interview Quotes & Notes: Brind'Amour & Waddell

2024 Exit Interview Quotebook: Day 2

Canes Sign Brind'Amour To Multi-Year Extension

2024 Exit Interview Quotebook: Day 1

Necas To Represent Czechia At Worlds

Recap: Canes' Postseason Run Ends In Shocking Game 6 Collapse

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 6 vs. NYR

Preview: Round 2, Game 6 vs. NYR

Playoff Notebook: Pesce Returns To Practice

Playoff Notebook: Believe