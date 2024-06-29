Canes Pick 10 Players On Second Day of Draft

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes completed their activity at the 2024 NHL Draft on Saturday, selecting 10 players in rounds 2-7.

Carolina traded its first-round pick, 27th overall, to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, in exchange for Chicago’s second-round pick, 34th overall, and NY Islanders’ second-round pick, 50th overall. Chicago selected left wing Marek Vanacker.

Round 2, 34th Overall (from Chicago) – Dominik Badinka, RHD, Malmo (Sweden)

Badinka tallied four points (1g, 3a) and averaged 14:54 of ice time over 33 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Malmo IF last season, and he was one of three defensemen aged 19 or younger to earn a point in the SHL in 2023-24. The 6’3”, 185-pound defenseman also skated in 17 games with Malmo’s junior team, earning 13 points (2g, 11a) and a +8 rating. Badinka spent the 2022-23 campaign with Jokerit’s junior team, posting 26 points (5g, 21a) in 43 contests. He tied for the most points of any Jokerit defenseman and added four points (1g, 3a) in 12 playoff games to help the team to a silver medal in Finland’s junior league. A native of Chomutov, Czechia, Badinka began his career with Pirati Chomutov and tallied 59 points (14g, 45a) in 49 games over three seasons with Pirati’s under-17 team from 2019-22. He has represented Czechia internationally and posted two assists in five games at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Badinka was ranked 14th overall among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Round 2, 50th Overall (from Chicago) – Nikita Artamonov, LW, Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Artamonov skated in 54 KHL games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in 2023-24, finishing second in scoring among all KHL skaters aged 18 or younger. The 5’11”, 187-pound winger made his KHL debut with Torpedo in 2022-23, and his 0.42 points per game is tied for the sixth-highest scoring rate in KHL history by any player before turning 19. Last season, Artamonov also scored one goal in two games with Chaika Nizhny Novgorod of the MHL, Russia’s highest junior league, and added 10 points (6g, 4a) in 11 MHL playoff games to help the team advance to the league semifinals. He registered 29 points (11g, 18a) in 41 games with Chaika in 2022-23, and he posted 10 points (2g, 8a) in 17 playoff contests to help the team win the 2023 Kharlamov Cup. The Nizhnekamsk, Russia, native also played 10 MHL games over parts of two seasons with Reaktor Nizhnekamsk in 2022, earning five points (1g, 4a). Artamonov was ranked 19th overall among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Carolina traded its second-round pick, 60th overall, to the Columbus Blue Jackets, in exchange for a third-round pick, 69th overall, and a fifth-round pick, 133rd overall. Columbus selected goaltender Evan Gardner.

Round 3, 69th Overall (from Columbus) – Noel Fransen, LHD, Farjestad Jr. (Sweden Jr.)

Fransen tallied 44 points (20g, 24a) in 45 games with Farjestad BK’s junior team in 2023-24, ranking first in goals and points and fifth in assists among all defensemen in Sweden’s top junior league. The 6’0”, 183-pound blueliner also skated in his first four career Swedish Hockey League games with Farjestad BK last season and scored a goal in his SHL debut against MoDo on Dec. 19. Fransen has tallied 45 points (21g, 24a) in 52 career Swedish junior league games over the last three campaigns, and he also posted 34 points (11g, 23a) in 44 contests at the under-18 level from 2021-23, captaining Farjestad BK’s under-18 squad in 2022-23. The Karlstad, Sweden, native was ranked 48th overall among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Carolina traded its third-round pick, 92nd overall, to the Chicago Blackhawks, in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Chicago selected right wing Jack Pridham.

Round 4, 124th Overall – Alexander Siryatsky, LHD, Magnitogorsk Jr. (Russia Jr.)

Siryatsky, 17, played his first MHL season with Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in 2023-24, tallying 19 points (5g, 14a) in 36 games in the top Russian junior league. He added four assists in six MHL playoff games, ranking tied for the team high in assists during the postseason. The 6’2”, 159-pound defenseman also skated in his first three career KHL contests with Metallurg Magnitogorsk last season, making his KHL debut against Lokomotiv on Jan. 9, and he registered 13 points (2g, 11a) in 14 games with Metallurg’s under-18 team. The Omsk, Russia, native was ranked 66th overall among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Round 5, 133rd Overall (from Columbus) – Oskar Vuollet, LW, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden Jr.)

Vuollet was named the Best Forward in Sweden’s top junior league last season after posting 61 points (29g, 32a) in 41 games and finishing second in goals and tied for fifth in points among all league skaters. He also recorded 21 points (14g, 7a) in nine playoff games to help the team win the league title, with six more postseason goals than any other J20 Nationell player. The 5’11”, 173-pound winger also played his first 15 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Skelleftea AIK and skated in four playoff games with the eventual SHL champions. Vuollet has registered 111 points (49g, 62a) in 94 junior league games since 2021-22, and he served as an alternate captain for Skelleftea’s junior team last season. The Skelleftea native also earned 56 points (30g, 26a) in 45 contests over parts of three campaigns with Skelleftea’s under-18 squad from 2021-23. Vuollet was ranked 90th overall among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Round 5, 156th Overall – Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)

Poirier, 17, registered 82 points (51g, 31a) in 68 regular-season QMJHL games with Baie-Comeau in 2023-24 and added 27 points (18g, 9a) in 17 playoff contests. The 5’7”, 185-pound winger became the first 17-year-old to reach the 50-goal mark in the QMJHL since Sidney Crosby, and he also became the first QMJHL skater in 10 years to lead the league in goals during both the regular season and playoffs. He was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team, and he has now posted 130 points (79g, 51a) in 123 games with Baie-Comeau over the last two seasons. The Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., native won a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning four points (2g, 2a) in five games, and he served as an alternate captain for Canada Black at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Poirier was ranked 82nd overall among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Carolina acquired a sixth-round pick, 168th overall, from the Ottawa Senators on March 15, in exchange for forward Jamieson Rees.

Round 6, 168th Overall (from Ottawa) – Timur Kol, LHD, Omsk Jr. (Russia Jr.)

Kol spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with Omskie Krylia of the VHL, Russia’s second-highest professional league, posting eight points (5g, 3a) in 23 games. The 6’4”, 204-pound defenseman also recorded eight points (2g, 6a) in 14 MHL games with Omskie Yastreby and added five points (3g, 2a) in eight playoff appearances, ranking second in goals among all MHL blueliners during the postseason. Kol has now tallied 10 points (2g, 8a) in 20 career MHL games with Yastreby over the past two campaigns. The Moscow, Russia, native also skated in his first two career KHL contests with Avangard Omsk last season, making his KHL debut against HC Sochi on Dec. 21. Kol was ranked 36th overall among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Carolina acquired a sixth-round pick, 184th overall, from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 29, in a three-team deal with Anaheim. The Hurricanes traded forward Kirill Slepets’ draft rights to the Maple Leafs and retained 25% of defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin’s contract.

Round 6, 184th Overall (from Toronto) – Roman Shokhrin, LHD, Loko-76 Yaroslavl (Russia Jr.)

Shokhrin tallied 14 points (2g, 12a) in 36 MHL games with Loko-76 Yaroslavl in 2023-24. The 6’5”, 205-pound defenseman has now posted 20 points (3g, 17a) in 71 career MHL contests with Loko-76 over the past two seasons. The Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, native was ranked 39th overall among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Round 6, 188th Overall – Fyodor Avramov, LW, Stupino Jr. (Russia Jr.)

Avramov recorded 44 points (23g, 21a) in 49 MHL games with Kapitan Stupino last season, leading his team in goals, assists and points. The 6’3”, 190-pound winger posted a season-long, 14-game point streak from Dec. 10 to Jan. 27, with goals in each of his final five contests over that stretch. The St. Petersburg, Russia, native also played 24 MHL games with SKA-Varyagi St. Petersburg in 2022-23, and he has registered 49 points (24g, 25a) in 73 career MHL games over the past two seasons. Avramov was ranked 53rd overall among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Round 7, 220th Overall – Andrey Krutov, LW, Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (Russia Jr.)

Krutov earned 50 points (21g, 29a) in 41 MHL games with Chaika Nizhny Novgorod in 2023-24, leading the team in points while ranking second in both goals and assists. The 5’11”, 174-pound winger added 10 points (7g, 3a) in 14 MHL playoff contests as Chaika advanced to the league semifinals, finishing tied for the team lead in goals during the postseason. The Togliatti, Russia, native has played 83 career MHL games over the last two campaigns, all with Chaika, registering 64 points (29g, 35a). Krutov was ranked 97th overall among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

