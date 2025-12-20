Canes Recall Nadeau From Chicago

Jarvis placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 19

12.19.25 Nadeau

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Bradly Nadeau from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed forward Seth Jarvis on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 19.

Nadeau, 20, has appeared in six games with the Hurricanes this season, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 vs. the Islanders. He has posted 20 points (9g, 11a) with a plus-9 rating in 18 games for Chicago this season. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25, ranking first among AHL rookies in points (58), goals (32) and game-winning goals (7). Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau (5’11”, 180 lbs.) has appeared in nine career NHL games, totaling two points (1g, 1a).

