PREVIEW: Larkin a game-time decision as Detroit ends four-game homestand with key Atlantic Division clash versus Ottawa on Tuesday

DETROIT -- Captain Dylan Larkin will be a game-time decision for the Detroit Red Wings when they conclude their four-game homestand with a critical Atlantic Division matchup against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“Being out and watching the group, these guys have been battling hard,” said Larkin, who hasn’t played since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 6. “Driesy and Shiner coming in, they’ve played really well and they’ve played hard. Even on that road trip, I watched from up top and was so impressed with how they stuck together. Every play seemed like it was the biggest play of the season, and credit to those guys for playing that and inspiring to get back and play that way.”

Both just on the outside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs picture in the Eastern Conference, the Red Wings (38-24-8; 84 points) currently sit in fifth place and are one point ahead of the Senators (37-24-9; 83 points) in the Atlantic Division. They’ll drop the puck for the fourth and final time this season at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

"Down the stretch, we're not going to get in with 84 points,” Larkin said. “No one's getting in the playoffs with 84 points. We have to keep winning, and we have to keep getting as many points as we can. Scoreboard watching hasn't been the most fun thing to do, but it's the way it's going this year, and I think it was like this a few years ago. It is what it is. We have to take care of business.”