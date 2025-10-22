Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Forward gets goal to pass Lemieux for most total points with franchise in regular season, playoffs

Canucks at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Sidney Crosby scored to set the Pittsburgh Penguins overall points record in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs in a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Crosby, who scored in his third consecutive game, reached a total of 1,896 points (700 goals, 1,196 assists) in 1,539 games in the regular season and playoffs, passing Mario Lemieux (1,895 points; 766 goals, 1,129 assists in 1,022 games) for the most in Penguins history and seventh all-time.

“Took me, probably, 500 more games,” said Crosby, who is in his 21st season since being selected No. 1 by Pittsburgh in the 2005 NHL Draft. “Been here for a long time and been fortunate to play with some great players. That’s how I look at it.”

VAN@PIT: Crosby grabs the puck and fires it home from the slot

The 38-year-old Penguins captain set the record at 16:18 of the second period, collecting a loose puck in the right circle for a wrist shot in the high slot to give Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead. He has six points (three goals, three assists) on a four-game point streak.

“There's so many new things and the expectations and everything that comes with it as a young player,” Crosby said. “So, having someone like Mario and his family there to just keep things as normal as possible, to be there for anything that I needed, any questions I had, just to keep things as normal as they could possibly be given the situation.

“I don't know if I can put into words how much it means, but it's meant a lot, and I really cherish that. That relationship and his family and everything that they've done for me.”

Kris Letang had two assists for Pittsburgh, becoming the 20th defenseman in NHL history with 600.

Justin Brazeau had a goal and two assists, Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Arturs Silovs made 23 saves for the Penguins (5-2-0), who have won three in a row.

Conor Garland scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves for the Canucks (4-3-0), who had won their previous three.

“We could’ve been up 3, 4-nothing in the first 10 minutes, but it didn’t happen,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. “I think you run out of a little bit of gas, you put yourself in a situation where you take some penalties you probably, most likely, wouldn’t take. ... A lot of good things early. We looked like we just ran out of a little bit of gas.”

VAN@PIT: Garland opens scoring and extends point streak with big slap shot

Pittsburgh scored the final five goals after Garland put the Canucks ahead 1-0 on the first shot on goal of the game at 1:18 of the first period, carrying the puck to the right face-off circle for a slap shot.

Connor Dewar tied it 1-1 at 11:39, deflecting a point shot from Parker Wotherspoon.

Tommy Novak gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead on a power play at 14:21 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right circle just inside the left post.

VAN@PIT: Novak shows patience, buries home PPG from circle

Mantha pushed the lead to 4-1 at 17:29 after Crosby’s goal by holding off Max Sasson to tap in a rebound from the crease off a shot from Evgeni Malkin.

“I liked our start. I think we came out good,” Vancouver forward Elias Pettersson said. “Second period, I think we gave them too much. They got some life. I thought we were controlling the game good, but we let it slip.”

Brazeau scored on a wrist shot on the power play at 5:56 of the third period for the 5-1 final.

VAN@PIT: Brazeau pads lead with PPG as Letang collects 600th assist

Letang, in his 20th NHL season, had the secondary assist to reach 600.

“From the beginning, I always said to people, I didn't think I would get here,” Letang said. “It's just pretty surreal for me to get to that point. ... I was just happy to be a hockey player. I think it's just cool to have those.”

NOTES: Crosby became the 17th player in League history with at least 700 combined goals in the regular season and playoffs. ... Canucks forwards Filip Chytil, Teddy Blueger and Jonathan Lekkerimaki each did not play with undisclosed injuries sustained in a 4-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Chytil and Lekkerimaki flew to Vancouver to be further evaluated Monday. ... Silovs faced his former team for the first time. He was 8-8-2 with a 3.13 goals-against average and .880 save percentage over 19 regular-season games with the Canucks in his first three NHL seasons before being traded to the Penguins on July 13.

