Fernstrom Ready to Build on Award-Winning Season

Melvin-Fernstrom
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

Before Melvin Fernstrom came to Pittsburgh as part of the Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor trade, Kyle Dubas said the forward had been on the Penguins radar for a while.

They liked him going into his draft, where Fernstrom was selected in the third round (93rd overall) by Vancouver.

“I think the thing that stood out is that he was known as an offensive, scoring winger,” Dubas said. “And we interviewed him, and it was very clear to us that his mindset was in the right spot. His goal for this year was to earn a spot in the SHL, knowing that role wasn’t going to be as a top-two-line scorer... he showed an understanding of what the development path was going to be like and what he was going to have to put into it, and that’s what impressed us then.”

Fast forward just a few months, and Fernstrom was named the Swedish Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year after an excellent season with the Öbero organization.

Yeah, that was very fun. It was something that not a lot of people get to have. It was really fun and exciting,” Fernstrom said. He credited his parents for instilling the right mindset in him: “From day one, just be humble every day, even if it’s going good or bad. Every day, just be humble, so I have to thank them.”

Fernstrom speaks to the media

The Balsta, Sweden native signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Penguins on June 13, and got his first chance to put on the black and gold sweater when 2025 Development Camp began at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

“I’m just excited to learn new stuff on and off the ice, like nutrition and strength,” Fernstrom said. “Also, get some details from the ice too, and get to meet new guys and all that stuff.”

Over the last three seasons, the winger registered 42 goals and 82 points in just 66 games for Öbero HK’s J20 Nationell Team, including 11 goals and 18 points in just 12 games to start the 2024-25 campaign. That earned him a promotion to Öbero’s SHL team.

While it is never easy to move up a league midseason, especially at just 18 years old, Fernstrom adjusted well to the role he was asked to play. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward led all SHL rookies in scoring with 17 points (8G-9A) in 48 games in the SHL this past season, including 11 points in his final 19 games.

“It was more about getting used to having my game with the pro guys,” said Fernstrom. “Getting used to being more creative with the older and tougher guys. You’re playing against grown men, so you have to get used to it.”

Director of Player Development Tom Kostopoulos said Fernstrom’s coaches were impressed with his ability to absorb information from his veteran teammates.

“Although the team didn’t do really well, they felt like he kept getting better and better. To be put with a big team and be able to produce, I think it was a really good season for him,” Kostopoulos said.

What makes Fernstrom such a highly regarded prospect to the Penguins is his size, shot and ability to create space in the offensive zone.

“He could be a real offensive threat, like very dynamic, and he’s got a really wicked shot,” said Kostopoulos of Fernstrom’s raw skill. “So, if he keeps building that and his ability to get pucks off the wall and attack the middle of the ice, he’s got a lot of potential.”

Next season, Fernstrom will return to Sweden to play for Öbero HK, where he aims to build on his success from his rookie year. As for the 19-year-old’s development, the Penguins are looking forward to Fernstrom earning a larger role.

“When we interviewed him at the draft, he showed an understanding of what the development path was going to be like and what he was going to have to put into it, and that’s what impressed us then,” Dubas said. “He is executing upon everything that he said, which is for us an important developmental attribute.”

