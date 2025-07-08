Penguins Sign Ben Kindel to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Ben Kindel to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Kindel was the Penguins’ top selection in the 2025 NHL Draft at 11th overall last month. In the 2025-26 season, he is eligible to play in the NHL or be returned to the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, per the NHL-CHL agreement.

Kindel, 18, played his second full season with Calgary of the WHL in 2024-25. In 65 games, the forward tallied 35 goals, 64 assists and 99 points with a plus-39. Kindel led all Hitmen in assists and ranked second in goals and points, while his 99 points were the seventh most in the entire WHL. He set a Hitmen franchise record with a 23-game point streak (15G-30A) from Nov. 8-Jan. 12, which was the second-longest streak in the league this season behind WHL Player of the Year Gavin McKenna’s 40-game point streak. For his efforts, Kindel was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward led Calgary with 15 points (8G-7A) in 11 playoff games in 2025.

Kindel has played parts of three WHL seasons since 2023, recording 50 goals, 109 assists and 159 points with a plus-41 in 134 career games.

The Coquitlam, British Columbia native represented Team Canada on two separate occasions last season at the 2025 World Under-18 Championship (1G-6A-7PTS in 5GP) and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup (1G-1A in 5GP), winning the gold medal at both tournaments.