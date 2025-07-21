Mantha Aims to Bounce Back with Penguins

Anthony-Mantha
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

During Todd Nelson’s first year as head coach of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, Anthony Mantha scored 21 goals and 45 points in 60 games.

“It's the year he kind of pushed me forward and I took a good step forward, meaning after that, I didn't see him again in the American League,” said Mantha, the Red Wings’ first-round pick in 2013. “So, he helped me take that step and bring me to the NHL level.”

They are reuniting in Pittsburgh for the 2025-26 season, with Nelson being named an assistant coach and Mantha signing a one-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million, along with ample opportunity for performance bonuses.

The 30-year-old forward brings 10 years of NHL experience and an impressive combination of size (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) and skill. He has recorded 146 goals, 157 assists and 303 points in 507 games with Calgary, Vegas, Washington and Detroit.

And while Mantha underwent season-ending knee surgery in November, limiting him to just 13 contests with the Flames, he is feeling great and ready to put the toughest injury of his career behind him.

“It's been a long time. I should be ready for camp. That was my main goal when I did get surgery,” Mantha said. “It's going to be almost 10 months post-op at the start of camp, so I should be all set and running. I'll be ready. That's the ultimate goal, and that's exactly what I told Pitt when we were talking to each other over the summer.”

The Penguins have had interest in Mantha for some time now. As Pittsburgh's President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said on The Hockey PDOcast, “he has always been a player that right from the draft all the way through, people view as having tremendous potential.”

Talks took place last summer, but Mantha ultimately signed with Calgary. This summer, Mantha didn’t know what to expect around July 1 after what he went through last season.

“Luckily enough, Pitt came through, and I think gave me a great opportunity and great deal from the start of free agency,” Mantha said. “It was hard to look past them, and I'm just excited to join the Penguins.”

The Penguins were happy to give the three-time 20-goal scorer an opportunity, with Dubas saying, “he can come in here, coming off the injury, with an incentive-laden deal and prove it. And given his age, be a part of helping the team move ahead and get back to where we want to go.”

Mantha has been working hard to ensure he will have an impact. He got back on the ice this month and said there will be a lot of skating for the remainder of the offseason. Mantha also hopes to get some scrimmage action, along with plenty of puck touches and shots. Once training camp begins, Mantha said he needs to treat it like the season is already underway.

“I need to really get back into it, really focus and play my best hockey from camp on,” said Mantha, who has put more of an emphasis on defense over the past couple of years, while still doing what he does best in the offensive zone. "If I have a good chance at shooting the puck, I'll shoot it. I won't think twice about it."

After getting the opportunity to play with a solid core in Washington that included the greatest goal scorer of all-time, assisting on Alex Ovechkin’s 800th tally, Mantha is looking forward to being teammates with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson.

“It's going to be learning from them, just learning from the best,” Mantha said. “Hopefully, I get to play with a couple of them on my line or here and there, and where things go from there... I mean, just those four guys, they could switch an entire season around.

“For me, it's to bring the best hockey I can... find some confidence, and make things happen.”

News Feed

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Regular-Season Schedule

Mutual Respect: Skenes and Crosby Connect

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver in Exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 Fourth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from Dallas

Penguins Sign Ben Kindel to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Inside Scoop: 2025 Penguins Development Camp

Fernstrom Ready to Build on Award-Winning Season

Penguins Sign Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forwards Anthony Mantha and Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Defenseman Phil Kemp

Inside Scoop: 2025 Free Agency Opens

Penguins Sign Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones to Two-Year Contracts

Penguins Acquire a 2028 Third-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in Exchange for Alex Nedeljkovic

Penguins Sign Forwards Philip Tomasino and Connor Dewar to One-Year Contracts

Meet the 2025 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offer to Forward Vasily Ponomarev

Penguins Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Name Mike Stothers Assistant Coach

Penguins Draft 10 Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft

Takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Connor Clifton and the 2025 39th Overall Pick from the Buffalo Sabres in Exchange For Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

Three First-Round Picks, One Big Night for the Penguins

Penguins Select Forwards Ben Kindel, Bill Zonnon and Will Horcoff in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Talking the 2025 NHL Draft with Kyle Dubas and Wes Clark

Penguins To Make 11 Selections in the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 3-7 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Summer Check-In: Rutger McGroarty

Draft Rewind: Marc-Andre Fleury

Penguins Add Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, Rich Clune and Troy Paquette to Coaching Staff

Laraque impressed with diverse group of youth players at Willie O'Ree Academy

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Joona Koppanen to a One-Year Contract

Rust Making an Impact Through Friends Who Stutter

Sidney Crosby Named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team

Talking Fatherhood with Rickard Rakell

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Boko Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Melvin Fernstrom to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Crosby Reflects on Bringing the Stanley Cup to Oakmont

Helping Each Player Grow: Muse’s Mission in Pittsburgh

Character, Passion and Dedication Define Dan Muse's Path to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Name Dan Muse the 23rd Head Coach in Franchise History

Getting to Know: Harrison Brunicke

Penguins Sign Forward Mikhail Ilyin to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Mindful Murashov

Sullivan takes out billboard in Pittsburgh thanking team, city, fans

Penguins, U. S. Steel Help Write Carnegie One’s Next Chapter

Crosby Aims for Rare Double Triple Gold Club

Harrison Brunicke Balances Confidence, Growth in Big Year

Draft Rewind: Bryan Rust

Marc-Andre Fleury Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

A Team Effort: Parenthood in the Penguins Family