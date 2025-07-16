Penguins Announce 2025.26 Regular-Season Schedule

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up the 2025.26 regular season with a matchup on the road against the division-rival New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 7 with puck drop set for 8:00 PM.

Penguins fans will have their first opportunity to see the team in its home opener on Thursday, Oct. 9 against the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Following its home opener, Pittsburgh will play its first weekend home game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 11 against the Rangers before departing on their annual California road trip through Anaheim (Oct. 14), Los Angeles (Oct. 16) and San Jose (Oct. 18).

In November, the Penguins will go international for the NHL’s Global Series to play two regular-season games against the Nashville Predators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Nov. 14 and 16. Due to the Global Series, the Penguins will not host or visit the Predators during the regular season.

The month of December includes a season-long five-game homestand against Anaheim (Dec. 9), Montreal (Dec. 11), San Jose (Dec. 13), Utah (Dec. 14) and Edmonton (Dec. 16). Beginning with a game on New Year’s Day against the Detroit Red Wings, the Penguins play nine home games in January and early February prior to the 20-day break for the Winter Olympics from Feb. 6-25. March marks the Penguins’ busiest month of the year with a season-high nine home games and 17 total games.

To view the complete 2025.26 schedule, which is presented by UPMC, click here. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 11 with a matchup against the Rangers, the Penguins will play 21 weekend home games at PPG Paints Arena on either a Friday night (1), Saturday (13) or Sunday (7), accounting for 53% of all home games.

Information regarding Penguins season memberships, 12-Packs and priority deposits for premium rentals and group experiences can be found here. Single game ticket on sale information will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up for Penguins emails here to receive updates and a ticket presale opportunity.

Pittsburgh’s schedule features some noteworthy home games that fans will want to circle on their calendar:

  • November 6 vs. Washington: Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head in the first of three matchups this season between the two generational talents.
  • November 26 vs. Buffalo & November 29 vs. Toronto: The Penguins are home for the holidays as they host the Buffalo Sabres for the team’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving, then the Toronto Maple Leafs pay a visit to PPG Paints Arena on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
  • January 15 vs. Philadelphia: It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals in their first of two visits to Pittsburgh.
  • March 24 vs. Colorado: Cole Harbour natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon face off when the Colorado Avalanche come to town for a Tuesday tilt.
  • April 4 & 5 vs. Florida: Pittsburgh hosts the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in back-to-back home games in April.

The Penguins’ schedule has 16 sets of back-to-back games, beginning Oct. 27-28 when Pittsburgh faces the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena then travels to Philadelphia for a matchup against the Flyers.

Pittsburgh will face each Metropolitan Division opponent four times (two home/two road), each Western Conference opponent twice (one home/one road) and each Atlantic Division opponent three times. The lone exceptions in the Metropolitan Division are that Pittsburgh only hosts the Islanders once, and only visits Washington once. Half of the Atlantic Division foes visit Pittsburgh twice (Buffalo, Montreal, Detroit and Florida), while half host the Penguins twice (Toronto, Tampa Bay, Ottawa and Boston).

