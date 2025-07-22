A Story Disney Wouldn’t Believe: Trethewey Becomes a Penguin

Mario Lemieux is who got Bob hooked on hockey in the first place. When the Penguins took Lemieux first overall in 1984, Bob was 10 years old. “That stretch between ‘84 and when they made those two Cup runs, we just became obsessed,” he said.

Those stretches occurred during his junior and senior years at Mt. Lebanon High School. Bob and his siblings – he’s the youngest of five – would invite people over to watch games on their small basement TV.

“Every time they scored, we'd have pile-ons, and it was fantastic,” Bob recalled with a smile.

But while Bob loved hockey, the timing wasn’t right for him to play. Before Lemieux, football reigned supreme in western Pennsylvania. Rinks were few and far between.

“Back in the day, there was Mt. Lebanon Rink and maybe one other,” Bob said. “So, I had two friends in grade school who played hockey. They would have practices at 3, 4 in the morning. For my parents, it was just too much for something like that.”

The real growth was inspired by Lemieux’s arrival, and took a while to really manifest. Bob remembers the family being blown away when Ice Castle was built in Castle Shannon back in 2000. At that point, Bob and his wife Kelly were living in Maryland and eventually built their first home in Ellicott City in 2001. That’s where they raised Charlie, who was born in 2007.

“I told Kelly before Charlie was born, if it's a boy, we're lacing up the skates, and let's just see what happens,” Bob said. “So, on a cold January weekend when he was two and a half, we took him out on the rink. By the end of the first day out on the ice, he was pushing off from the red line to the wall by himself. It was wild. It took one session. So then, we’re like, all right [laughs]... this is going to be a lot of fun.”

They stayed in Maryland through the end of Charlie’s 12U years, splitting holidays between Kelly’s hometown of Charlton, Massachusetts (with Charlton being Charlie’s full name) and Mt. Lebanon. Bob would take Charlie to Penguins games during the week between Christmas and New Year’s, always getting the tickets well in advance.

“We were fortunate enough to catch a couple shootouts. So that was pretty cool, seeing a shootout live,” Charlie said. He mentioned that there are many photos of him from those games wearing a Sidney Crosby jersey, with Bob pulling one up that was dated Dec. 30, 2015.

Sure enough, the Penguins lost to Toronto in a shootout that night. But they went on to win a second set of back-to-back titles, with Charlie close to the same age his dad was during the first set.

And with Crosby’s impact building on the foundation set by Lemieux, the youth hockey scene in western Pennsylvania experienced remarkable growth through a lot of hard work and investment from the Penguins organization and the staff involved with Pens Elite.

The program, formed in 2012, has become the area’s premier AAA amateur hockey organization. So, the Tretheweys decided that Charlie would take advantage of it by joining Pens Elite for his 14U years, based out of the building with Lemieux’s name on it.

“The reputation was through the roof,” Bob said. “For me, having the ability to be back here with family and a bunch of friends in the hockey world, it was a situation that made a lot of sense. This was the number one place for us, just because you deliver your child, and everything's taken care of. That's the best way I can think about it. You know you're getting the ice touches, you're getting the workouts, you're getting the coaching, the whole deal.

“So, it was very deliberate, but it was absolutely the right place for us, and his two years here were awesome.”