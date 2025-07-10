Penguins Acquire Defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from Dallas

TRADE 16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round draft pick from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Dumba is signed through the 2025-26 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $3.75 million.

Dumba, 30, spent the 2024-25 season with the Dallas Stars where he recorded one goal, nine assists and 10 points in 63 games. His 60 blocked shots last season ranked fifth on the Stars while his 70 hits ranked sixth.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound blueliner has spent parts of 12 seasons in the NHL split between Dallas, Minnesota, Tampa Bay and Arizona where he’s appeared in 737 career regular-season games notching 84 goals, 174 assists and 258 points. His best season came in 2017-18 when he set career highs in goals (14), assists (36) and points (50) in 82 games. The defenseman has hit the 10-goal plateau four times and the 30-point plateau twice.

Dumba also has 54 career games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience with Minnesota and Tampa Bay where he’s notched five goals, 10 assists and 15 points.

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Dumba has represented Team Canada at the 2016 World Championship, 2014 World Junior Championship and the 2012 World Under-18 Championship, winning a gold medal in 2014 and a bronze medal in 2012.

Dumba was drafted by Minnesota in the first round (7th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The acquisition of the second-round draft pick gives the Penguins 10 selections in the 2028 NHL Draft – Pittsburgh’s original seven picks (one in each round), Dallas’ second-round pick plus San Jose’s third- and fifth-round selections.

Pittsburgh now has 29 draft picks over the next three NHL drafts, which includes 17 selections in the first three rounds.

Draft
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
2026
1
3
2
0
0
1
1
2027
1
2
3
2
1
1
1
2028
1
2
2
1
2
1
1

