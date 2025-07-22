Clifton Looking to Rediscover His Best Game in Pittsburgh

Listed at 5-11 and 192 pounds, Clifton has always played bigger than his size. The New Jersey native has skated in parts of seven NHL seasons split between Buffalo and Boston since 2019, and led his team in hits each of the last three campaigns.

“That's kind of how I've always played. And working to get to the next level, it was always a big part of my game,” Clifton said. “I feel like I outcompeted my way to the NHL with that sort of style, and that’s what's going to keep me there.”

However, Clifton is the first to say that the last two seasons have been a struggle. He hasn’t been satisfied with his play, and is looking to rediscover what makes him successful.

“I think my game, it's kind of been at a standstill. It was a lot of mental battles along the way, healthy scratches... I got that call that I'm going to be a Pittsburgh Penguin, I was really excited for the change of scenery,” Clifton said. “I want to get back to my old self and how I play, and the impact that I have on the game... you just try to simplify and be who you are.”

It should help having a head coach who has liked Clifton for years. When Dan Muse was an assistant at Yale, he attempted to recruit Clifton, who ultimately chose to attend Quinnipiac to play alongside his brother, Tim.

“I went to college in 2013, right? So, it's over a decade since he's been watching me, and he told me how he loves my game,” Clifton said. “That's nice to hear, and I think we're excited to work together for the first time.”

They recently spent time together in Pittsburgh, with Muse passing along some words of advice that should serve Clifton well when he reports for training camp.

“He mentioned he wanted me to come in and to find it right away, and don't come in all passive, but be aggressive and be who I am. And I think that's always good to hear,” Clifton said. “I'm excited for the opportunity.”