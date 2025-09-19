Training Camp: Evgeni Malkin

INTERVIEW

You have one year left on your contract, everybody knows it.

And I know, too. Trust me.

Could this be your last year? I’m sure you’ve thought about it. What do you want?

You know, it depends how the season is going. If we play great, I play great, I feel confidence, and I show my game, why not one more? The preseason is huge for the team, and for myself. I’m still hungry. I’m glad to be here this year. We have new coach, a couple new teammates. it’s exciting to see what’s going on this year.

Is it important for you to finish your career here? Or could that year be for another team?

(It depends on) what’s going on during season, you know? If like, something happened. I hope not. I hope I stay here like Sid and Tanger, and be Penguins forever, for sure. I hope we play great, and I hope everything goes perfect. Perfect myself, too. I want to stay here, for sure.

How did you feel physically at the end of last season, and how do you feel now?

I think a little bit stronger, for sure, because I have great summer. Training camp on the second day, it’s like, really hard [laughs] but I like it. I feel fine. We know the league not easy anymore, lot of good teams, young kids coming into the league, they’re flying. I just be ready every game, focus every day, you know? Be better every day, we’ll see. Just we see. I feel I’m fine.

What talks have you had with Kyle Dubas on your future here?

We didn’t talk yet, but you know, I think we have time. Long season and training camp just started. We will see what’s going on. Huge season for Kyle, for everybody here. We miss playoffs last three years, it’s not great. But again, now mentally, my focus is on being better every day. Stay here with the team, and do my best. And we see. If it’s my last year here, I have 20 years played here, that’s not bad too, you know? I’m glad to be a Penguin, I’m glad to win three Stanley Cups here. If I have the chance to play next year, I’ll do it.

How do you view yourself, and what you’re still capable of at this stage of your career?

It’s hard to think, because back in Russia, and people start talking about me maybe coming back to play one more year in my hometown. It’s annoying, lots of guys speak around. Again, I come here this year, and be here. I want to show my best year. ... I’m not happy how I play last couple of years, for sure. If it’s my last year here, I want to show everything. I want to show my best game.

Would you consider waiving your no-trade clause this season?

It’s hard, you know? We see a story like Brad Marchand, it’s looking good. But, if a team trades you, and you not win Cup, it’s a little bit weird, too. We’ll see what’s going on in future. But of course, everybody wants to try to play in playoffs, and maybe one more run for the Cup. It’s a great story when you see it on TV, but I don’t know how I feel if team wants to trade me.

What do you think this team is capable of under new head coach Dan Muse?

Work hard. You see practice the last two days, it’s crazy hard. I like it. We need that. Young guys, veteran guys, we need to work together. We need to play 60 minutes. I like what I see. He’s focused, he’s mental, he say first meeting that everybody is even here. No superstar, no rookie, no young kids, everybody is at the same level, and everybody works hard.

What was your reaction to the news about Marc-Andre Fleury?

I’m happy for sure. I say before, I hope it not his last game, maybe he signs one more year. Marc-Andre Fleury is my friend, and I’m happy to play with him one more game. He’s an amazing guy, he has great family, and I’m glad to step on the ice with him, for sure.

What are your impressions of skating on the same line with Anthony Mantha?

He’s a great player. He’s fast and has long stick. He’s physical, he can score, he can do everything. I’m glad we signed him. I think he not have confidence last couple of years, as well. I hope we all better here, and if we play same line, I do my best to help him and I hope we have good chemistry together.

