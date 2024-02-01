What's the 'Scoop' with Alex Nedeljkovic

Alex got the chance to visit his paternal grandparents a few years back in the village where they live and first met, a tiny town in the mountains near Ljubovija. Seeing what life is like there was a humbling experience, as it’s developed, but not like it is here.

“Every day, you wake up in the morning and you go and get whatever you wanted for breakfast. Walk to the bakery, grab a loaf of bread, bring it home for the day, stuff like that,” Nedeljkovic said. “You know everybody in town, there's one grocery store and one church. It was pretty eye-opening.”

Alex is the oldest of four children, with one younger brother and two younger sisters. To this day, he’s still not sure what his father does for a living – “Sorry, Dad” – and his mom is a nurse.

Just like Alex’s wife Emma, who found out she was pregnant with their first child the day she graduated from nursing school at Michigan State University. The couple, who met when Alex was playing junior hockey for the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League, welcomed son Greyson earlier this year. They drew inspiration for his name from a clothing line based out of Detroit, where the family resides in the offseason.

“We couldn't come up with a boy name, honestly, that we both liked,” Alex said. “Then there's a clothing line based out of Detroit called Greyson Clothiers. I kind of like the stuff, so I think that's where we ultimately came up with the name, it’s from there.”

Greyson joined fur brothers Zeke and Brady, who have their own Instagram account (@zekeandbradyned). Zeke, a black Lab, came first. He’ll be five years old in February, with Alex lovingly calling him a “big, goofy bear.”

“He's a little timid. Unfortunately, he was attacked twice when he was like 1. But when he sees people, he goes after people. He just loves people,” Nedeljkovic said. “Every time my parents come over or Emma’s mom comes over or anyone comes over, it’s like, I haven’t seen another human being in years, right? So, he’s awesome.”

He’s a gentle giant at 95 pounds, while Zeke – who’s going to be 2 – weighs around 60. “He’s wacky, he’s got that Golden energy,” Nedeljkovic said of their Retriever. When Alex isn’t at the rink or on the road, he loves taking them outside, since it can be difficult for Emma to manage two puppies and a baby on her own.