Summer Check-In: Kris Letang

Ben Bruno is a trainer based out of Los Angeles with clientele that features celebrities and athletes, including Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Chelsea Handler, Klay Thompson and Tyrese Haliburton.
As someone who’s followed him on social media for a while, I was surprised and delighted to see Kris Letang recently featured on Bruno’s Instagram account.
“Him and Jon Chaimberg, my trainer in Montreal, they know each other from Instagram and from some convention when they were younger. And Ben’s from the East Coast,” Letang said. “A couple years ago, when me and my wife bought property in California, Jon knew I was going to spend time there. He kind of connected me and Ben together.”
Letang promptly broke a few gym records, along with Bruno’s record for walking lunges up a nearby hill, doing 260 pounds for two sets of six repetitions per leg “like it’s nothing,” Bruno wrote in a post.
“It’s no wonder he’s coming up on his 20th year in the NHL, which is honestly insane when you stop and think about that. He’s obviously supremely talented, but his work ethic is also second to none. He’s the only guy I’ve ever trained who requests super heavy rear foot elevated splits, and our biggest issue is finding ways to load heavy enough because he’s maxed out the weights. Success doesn’t happen by accident, that’s for sure.”