Summer Check-In: Kris Letang

Kris-Alex-Letang-2
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Ben Bruno is a trainer based out of Los Angeles with clientele that features celebrities and athletes, including Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Chelsea Handler, Klay Thompson and Tyrese Haliburton.

As someone who’s followed him on social media for a while, I was surprised and delighted to see Kris Letang recently featured on Bruno’s Instagram account.

“Him and Jon Chaimberg, my trainer in Montreal, they know each other from Instagram and from some convention when they were younger. And Ben’s from the East Coast,” Letang said. “A couple years ago, when me and my wife bought property in California, Jon knew I was going to spend time there. He kind of connected me and Ben together.”

Letang promptly broke a few gym records, along with Bruno’s record for walking lunges up a nearby hill, doing 260 pounds for two sets of six repetitions per leg “like it’s nothing,” Bruno wrote in a post.

“It’s no wonder he’s coming up on his 20th year in the NHL, which is honestly insane when you stop and think about that. He’s obviously supremely talented, but his work ethic is also second to none. He’s the only guy I’ve ever trained who requests super heavy rear foot elevated splits, and our biggest issue is finding ways to load heavy enough because he’s maxed out the weights. Success doesn’t happen by accident, that’s for sure.”

Letang’s feats in the gym are impressive enough. Factor in that Letang began the offseason by undergoing successful closure of a patent foramen ovale (PFO; small hole in the heart) back in April, and they’re even more remarkable.

Letang was given a recovery time of 4-6 weeks after the procedure, which has been on the radar for about a decade. Back in 2014, Letang missed over two months due to a stroke. During that time period, testing revealed he was born with the PFO. Although the small defect in the wall is apparent in all individuals, it typically closes on its own in most people.

After Letang suffered a second stroke in 2022, Penguins head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas said the PFO could have created both of them. The decision was made to rectify it.

“Even the first time I had the stroke, it was something that was brought on the table, but it didn't have as much research behind it, or as it better to do that than keeping on, staying on the medicine,” Letang. “So, when this second one happened, it became more secure to actually do it. I've done some research, talked to some doctors, and we decided to do it.”

Letang was around UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex a day after the surgery, and remained in Pittsburgh for about a week before returning home to Quebec. There, he was reunited with fellow Montreal native Boko Imama, who re-signed with Pittsburgh in June. Imama used to train with Letang at Chaimberg’s space before going elsewhere.

“We were talking during the year that he should come back and I think it's good spot for Boko, especially the way he trains,” Letang said. “He’ll lift big weights, but we spend a lot of time on quickness and explosiveness and stuff like that. So, it's fun to have a guy that has that attitude, fun to get in the gym, put the work in. It’s not a pain in the ass to go into the gym. He loves it. So, it's fun to have a partner like that.”

After about three weeks, Kris, his wife Catherine and their two children – son Alex and daughter Victoria – headed out west.

A day before the 2025 NHL Draft was set to begin on Friday, June 27 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the Penguins learned the Letang family was in town. So, they asked if Kris and Alex would be willing to take the stage for the first round. At first, Kris was hesitant, since he had already done that for the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal.

“But Alex really wanted to do it. Everything that is about hockey, he wants to do it,” Letang said. "We got there, and he was comfortable. We were backstage talking to Kevin Connolly, talking to the actors from the Mighty Ducks.”

The Letang family then made their way to Pittsburgh, as Alex is a rink rat, even in the offseason. He was enrolled in summer camp at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

“Alex spends the entire day here. He loves it here. Back home, same thing. We spend our time at the rink,” Letang said. “Victoria is into figure skating, so at the rink again. But she also started tennis last year a little bit, and now she wants to do that.”

During his time here, Letang got the chance to meet – and in some cases, catch up – with the new additions to the coaching staff.

“Obviously, Bones (Nick Bonino), I played with him. He's an awesome dude. Everybody loves to be around him. So, it's gonna be different as a coach, but at the end of the day, we know each other,” Letang said. “Rich Clune, actually, I played with him at the World Under-18 Championship. So, we know each other, and I know how great of a guy he is.”

There has been a lot of change, but at the end of the day, Letang plans to take advantage of the fresh perspectives.

“I think everybody brings something different,” he said. “It's up to you as a player to absorb what you can.”

And that growth mindset, paired with work ethic, has helped Letang keep going for what will be 20 seasons and counting.

News Feed

A Story Disney Wouldn’t Believe: Trethewey Becomes a Penguin

Clifton Looking to Rediscover His Best Game in Pittsburgh

Mantha Aims to Bounce Back with Penguins

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Regular-Season Schedule

Mutual Respect: Skenes and Crosby Connect

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver in Exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 Fourth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from Dallas

Penguins Sign Ben Kindel to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Inside Scoop: 2025 Penguins Development Camp

Fernstrom Ready to Build on Award-Winning Season

Penguins Sign Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forwards Anthony Mantha and Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Defenseman Phil Kemp

Inside Scoop: 2025 Free Agency Opens

Penguins Sign Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones to Two-Year Contracts

Penguins Acquire a 2028 Third-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in Exchange for Alex Nedeljkovic

Penguins Sign Forwards Philip Tomasino and Connor Dewar to One-Year Contracts

Meet the 2025 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offer to Forward Vasily Ponomarev

Penguins Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Name Mike Stothers Assistant Coach

Penguins Draft 10 Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft

Takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Connor Clifton and the 2025 39th Overall Pick from the Buffalo Sabres in Exchange For Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

Three First-Round Picks, One Big Night for the Penguins

Penguins Select Forwards Ben Kindel, Bill Zonnon and Will Horcoff in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Talking the 2025 NHL Draft with Kyle Dubas and Wes Clark

Penguins To Make 11 Selections in the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 3-7 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Summer Check-In: Rutger McGroarty

Draft Rewind: Marc-Andre Fleury

Penguins Add Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, Rich Clune and Troy Paquette to Coaching Staff

Laraque impressed with diverse group of youth players at Willie O'Ree Academy

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Joona Koppanen to a One-Year Contract

Rust Making an Impact Through Friends Who Stutter

Sidney Crosby Named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team

Talking Fatherhood with Rickard Rakell

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Boko Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Melvin Fernstrom to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Crosby Reflects on Bringing the Stanley Cup to Oakmont

Helping Each Player Grow: Muse’s Mission in Pittsburgh

Character, Passion and Dedication Define Dan Muse's Path to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Name Dan Muse the 23rd Head Coach in Franchise History

Getting to Know: Harrison Brunicke

Penguins Sign Forward Mikhail Ilyin to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Mindful Murashov

Sullivan takes out billboard in Pittsburgh thanking team, city, fans

Penguins, U. S. Steel Help Write Carnegie One’s Next Chapter

Crosby Aims for Rare Double Triple Gold Club

Harrison Brunicke Balances Confidence, Growth in Big Year