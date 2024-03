The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov.

The native of Belarus was the Penguins’ first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-2006, playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season.