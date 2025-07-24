Learning From Dad: The Horcoff Advantage

Shawn himself was a fourth-round pick (99th overall) of Edmonton back in 1998. After playing four years of college hockey at Michigan State, where he met wife Cindy, Shawn made his Oilers debut in the 2000-01 season.

He ended up playing there for 13 years, with Will arriving about midway through Shawn’s tenure. He was born on Jan. 23, 2007, a couple of months after Shawn scored his first career hat trick – “my only one,” he said with a laugh – which came against the Penguins at Mellon Arena.

Other highlights included Shawn being named to the 2008 NHL All-Star Game, where he won the Fastest Skater competition, and being awarded the captaincy in Edmonton.

“When I was really young, my favorite player had to be my dad, just watching him all the time,” Will said. “I would always go to his games in Edmonton and just seeing the fans and how much each game mattered and how competitive they were, I knew I wanted to play hockey since I was very young.”

By the time Shawn got traded to Dallas in the summer of 2013, Will was a rink rat, through and through.

“I would be lying to say that didn't fuel me towards the end of my career, trying to play later, because it was so great to be able to bring my son to the rink,” said Shawn, who was Stars teammates with Jason Spezza and Trevor Daley. “Just kind of having him around and soaking it all in, and be able to skate after practice or just kind of mess around in the locker rooms.

“The one thing is in pro hockey, there's a lot of ups and downs, right? And when your kids are around, your family’s around, they don't feel that, they don't see that. There's no bad days for them. I think there's a time and a place, obviously... maybe you’re in a little bit of a slump, and it’s like hey, Will, we gotta stay away today [laughs]. But for the most part, it was always really welcomed.”

Those days were hugely formative experiences for Will. What he remembers most is how much extra work those players put in, particularly his father. “Sometimes he'd be the only one there,” Will said. “He'd hop on the ice by himself and go work on his game and then go do mobility and then talk to the chef and work on his nutrition.”

That sort of work ethic came from Shawn’s upbringing in British Columbia. His dad was a teacher who also ran a 400-acre family farm, so Shawn was always up early and spending weekends helping out.

“I think my dad's philosophy was always like, if you want to (play hockey), you're going to have to be the hardest-working guy. I've tried to instill that into my son,” Shawn said.

Towards the end of his career, Shawn started training with Andy O’Brien, who has worked with Sidney Crosby since his teenage years. Shawn spent time with the Penguins captain, who was just starting out, during O’Brien’s weeklong summer camps in Colorado.

“Honestly, those are some of the best non-NHL season memories I ever had,” Shawn said. “It was a superstar crew with superstar players out there, and we’d all go to Vail for five days and train and skate and have dinners. It was just an unbelievable time.”