Learning From Dad: The Horcoff Advantage

Usually, Shawn Horcoff is involved with the NHL Draft in a working capacity.
He joined the Red Wings front office in 2016 after retiring from a playing career that spanned over 1,000 NHL games. He spent six seasons in player development before getting promoted to assistant GM and GM of Detroit’s AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids.
But this past year, Shawn wasn’t with the rest of the Red Wings staff working remotely from Little Caesars Arena. He was at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, watching his son Will get selected in the first round, 24th overall, by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“It’s different being on that side. It's nerve-racking,” Shawn said. “You have no idea where your son's going to go. It's years of hard work culminating into one day, even though we all know that that's just the start, right? There’s a lot of work and improvement to go with all these kids. But it was an exciting day.
“For the family, it was great. Will couldn’t be more excited to go to Pittsburgh, knowing what their team’s all about, kind of where they're at and the development process that they've established there. It's just a really good fit.”
Shawn knows what goes into that process better than most, experiencing it from both the player and hockey operations standpoints. He has been an invaluable resource for Will.
“Obviously, super thankful to grow up around a dad involved in the sport,” Will said. “He’s lived it. I really like to take a lot of advice from him. He’s helped shape the hockey player I am, and not only that, but the man I am off the ice as well. So, I have a really good relationship with him, and I'm super thankful to have him as a father.”