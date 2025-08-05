Summer Check In: Asking Penguins What They Did This Summer

summercheckin_header
By Sydney Blackman
Pittsburgh Penguins

We slid into the Penguins' messages on Instagram this week, asking one question: "hey! can you tell us something fun you've done this summer?"

Here are their responses, in their own words.

Rickard Rakell: "Just being home with family and friends has been fun. We haven’t left the cottage much because we have been in a newborn bubble. But other then working out, changing diapers and running after our toddler, I have been doing some fishing and played golf."

Raks_Summer

Noel Acciari: "Went to Disney with the family."

Noel_Summer

Boko Imama: "Family trip to Dubai definitely up there - also the 3rd edition of my hockey camp was great."

Boko_Summer

Rutger McGroarty: "Caught a fish"

Rutger_Summer

Kevin Hayes: "I had a baby"

Hayes_Summer

Owen Pickering: "Went to the US Open!"
*He also sent a photo of him, Avery Hayes, Tanner Howe, and Rutger McGroarty at an escape room... we love to see it.

Owen_Summer

Ryan Shea: "I would say golf trip with my buddies to Nantucket"

Shea_Summer

Ryan Graves: "Hey! I did a golf trip to pinehurst with some friends. Played No2 No10 and tobacco road. Also spend most of my down time on a PEI beach."

