Summer Check In: Asking Penguins What They Did This Summer

We slid into the Penguins' messages on Instagram this week, asking one question: "hey! can you tell us something fun you've done this summer?"
Here are their responses, in their own words.
Rickard Rakell: "Just being home with family and friends has been fun. We haven’t left the cottage much because we have been in a newborn bubble. But other then working out, changing diapers and running after our toddler, I have been doing some fishing and played golf."
Noel Acciari: "Went to Disney with the family."
Boko Imama: "Family trip to Dubai definitely up there - also the 3rd edition of my hockey camp was great."
Rutger McGroarty: "Caught a fish"
Kevin Hayes: "I had a baby"
Owen Pickering: "Went to the US Open!"
*He also sent a photo of him, Avery Hayes, Tanner Howe, and Rutger McGroarty at an escape room... we love to see it.
Ryan Shea: "I would say golf trip with my buddies to Nantucket"
Ryan Graves: "Hey! I did a golf trip to pinehurst with some friends. Played No2 No10 and tobacco road. Also spend most of my down time on a PEI beach."