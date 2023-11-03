News Feed

Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards

Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice

No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December

Penguins Partner with So Many Angels to Give Memorable Experience to Kids Impacted by Cancer

Kids Dress Up as Penguins for Halloween Shoot Hosted by Penguins and So Many Angels, Then Meet the Players
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

Penguins Get Back to Work

Four Days to Regroup
Pittsburgh Penguins Halloween Costumes

Penguins Provide Halloween Costume Inspiration
Malkin Jarry Take Ownership After Discouraging Loss to Anaheim

Remembering Adam Johnson Pittsburgh Penguins

Remembering Adam Johnson
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks (10.30.23)

Sully Says Penguins versus Senators

Sully Says: Ottawa was Opportunistic in 5-2 Loss to Senators
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)

Sully Says Penguins versus Avalanche

Pittsburgh's Shutout Against Colorado "An Important Win for a Lot of Reasons"
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Avalanche (10.26.23)

Kyle Dubas Talks Penguins Start

Kyle Dubas Shares His Perspective on Pittsburgh's Start
Penguins Discuss Challenge of Facing Colorado

Colorado Presents a Tough Challenge for Penguins, "But I Think It's One We Need Right Now"
Sully Says Penguins versus Stars

Sully Says: We Got an Awful Lot of Hockey in Front of Us

Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship

By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association awarded its 18th annual scholarship to Canon-McMillan High School graduate Dominic Georgeou. The scholarship is valued at $5,000 and is co-sponsored by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.   

The Alumni scholarship program was created in 2005 and is presented annually to a Western Pennsylvania high school senior for academic excellence and for providing leadership, sportsmanship and a positive attitude as a member of their school’s hockey program.  Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.2 to qualify for the scholarship.  

Georgeou, a forward, was a member of the Canon-McMillan hockey program from 2016 to 2023.  During his hockey career, he also played for the Rink Rats of the Southpointe Amateur Hockey Association, the Panthers of the South Hills Amateur Hockey Association and the Keystone State West Region Ice Hockey Team.

He started his hockey journey with the Little Penguins Learn to Play program, a youth hockey initiative supported by Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby.

He was also a member of the Canon-McMillan Cross Country and Track Teams, Robotics Team, Chemistry Club and Engineering Club.

Georgeou excelled academically with Honor Roll High Honors and Distinguished Honors.  He was a member of the National Honor Society and was recognized with PIHL Academic Awards, the PAHL Academic Award, the Rock N’ Roll Cup MVP Award and the Canon-McMillan Hockey Pride Award.

An active member of his school and community, he volunteered at the All Saints Greek Food Festival, the Whiskey Rebellion 5K Run, Jack O’Lantern 5K Jog, Canon-McMillan Freshman Orientation, the National Honor Society’s Food and Clothing Drives, and helped place Memorial Day military flags at Oak Spring Cemetery the past two years.    

He is the son of Lucky and Beth Georgeou of Canonsburg, PA.  He attends Robert Morris University with a major in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Mechatronics.