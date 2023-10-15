News Feed

Evgeni Malkin Reilly Smith Pittsburgh Penguins

'Dominant' Evgeni Malkin Finding Chemistry with New Linemate Reilly Smith
African Penguins to Visit PPG Paints Arena Saturday Night Against Calgary for the First of 10 Appearances

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flames (10.14.23)

Sully Says: Penguins at Capitals

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (10.13.23)

The Tiger

Ludvig and Shea Add Different Dimensions to Penguins' Defensive Depth

Sully Says: There Were a Lot of Good Things, But We've Got a Ways to Go

Positive Energy Surrounding Refreshed Penguins Going into Puck Drop

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blackhawks (10.10.23)

The New Penguins Have Fit Right In

Pittsburgh’s Opening Night Roster Stays True to Its DNA

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2023-24 Season

Penguins Claim Defenseman John Ludvig off of Waivers

Penguins Announce F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank as Official Away Game Jersey Partner 

Jake Guentzel Could Play on Opening Night

Penguins Sign Forward Colin White to a One-Year Contract

PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Two Categories

By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins video staff won Emmy Awards in two categories at the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards in Lancaster, PA on Saturday, October 14.

From the PensTV staff, Andrew McIntyre was part of two awards and Jon Otte, Leo McCafferty, Giuseppe Esposito, Sydney Bauer, Reilly Zimmerman, Ryan Mill, Jennifer Bullano Ridgley, Evan Schall and Emma Kilmer each took home one award.

Dan Potash and Fred Rihn of SportsNet Pittsburgh, formerly AT&T SportsNet, also each won an award for Talent – Sports and Writer, respectively.  

Below is a full list of Penguins winners:

SPORTS PROGRAM- POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED (SINGLE PROGRAM)

“In the Room: Feeling It”- Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Leo McCafferty, Writer
  • Jon Otte, Producer
  • Andrew McIntyre, Producer
  • Giuseppe Esposito, Motion Graphics Producer
  • Sydney Bauer, Cinematographer
  • Reilly Zimmerman, Cinematographer
  • Ryan Mill, Narrator
  • Jennifer Bullano Ridgley, Coordinating Producer
  • Evan Schall, Coordinating Producer
  • Emma Kilmer, Coordinating Producer

PHOTOGRAPHER – CONTENT

  • Andrew McIntyre

WRITER

  • Fred Rihn, AT&T SportsNet

TALENT- SPORTS

  • Dan Potash, AT&T SportsNet