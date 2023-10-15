PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Two Categories

The Pittsburgh Penguins video staff won Emmy Awards in two categories at the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards in Lancaster, PA on Saturday, October 14.

From the PensTV staff, Andrew McIntyre was part of two awards and Jon Otte, Leo McCafferty, Giuseppe Esposito, Sydney Bauer, Reilly Zimmerman, Ryan Mill, Jennifer Bullano Ridgley, Evan Schall and Emma Kilmer each took home one award.

Dan Potash and Fred Rihn of SportsNet Pittsburgh, formerly AT&T SportsNet, also each won an award for Talent – Sports and Writer, respectively.

Below is a full list of Penguins winners:

SPORTS PROGRAM- POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED (SINGLE PROGRAM)

“In the Room: Feeling It”- Pittsburgh Penguins

Leo McCafferty, Writer

Jon Otte, Producer

Andrew McIntyre, Producer

Giuseppe Esposito, Motion Graphics Producer

Sydney Bauer, Cinematographer

Reilly Zimmerman, Cinematographer

Ryan Mill, Narrator

Jennifer Bullano Ridgley, Coordinating Producer

Evan Schall, Coordinating Producer

Emma Kilmer, Coordinating Producer

PHOTOGRAPHER – CONTENT

Andrew McIntyre

WRITER

Fred Rihn, AT&T SportsNet

TALENT- SPORTS